You are here

Home > Transport

US regulators slam low Takata air bag recall rate by carmakers

Mon, May 14, 2018 - 11:44 PM

file6ux77gok05dhe75v95p.jpg
US auto safety regulators are raising pressure on a dozen vehicle manufacturers that failed to meet a December deadline to replace millions of defective Takata airbag inflators that could explode in a crash.

[WASHINGTON]US auto safety regulators are raising pressure on a dozen vehicle manufacturers that failed to meet a December deadline to replace millions of defective Takata airbag inflators that could explode in a crash.

A National Highway Traffic Safety Administration order issued in 2015 scheduling the unprecedented safety campaign set a target for carmakers to repair nearly 20 million of the defective parts by the end of 2017. More than 7 million of the defective inflators remained unrepaired after that deadline, according to the agency.

So far, 42 per cent of recalled repairs haven’t been completed.

NHTSA Deputy Administrator Heidi King sent a letter May 3 to the companies asking them to set meetings to discuss plans to speed the pace of repairs. The letter was released Monday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

“I am deeply concerned that, despite this progress, millions more vehicles with defective Takata air bag inflators remain on the roads," Ms King wrote. "We look forward to hearing your plans to complete the remedy program for these highest priority vehicles and your proposed timeline for doing so.”

Letters were sent to BMW AG, Daimler Vans, Daimler Trucks North America, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Ford Motor Co, General Motors Co, Honda Motor Co, Mazda Motor Corp, Mitsubishi Motors Corp, Nissan Motor Corp, Subaru, and Toyota Motor Corp.

BLOOMBERG

Transport

AirAsia looks to win back trust after supporting ousted Malaysian leader

China to ease 'one route, one airline' policy for Chinese carriers

Red, amber or green: New system tells MRT commuters which train cars are empty or crowded

Airbus finance chief Wilhelm to leave company in 2019

Airbus finance chief Wilhelm to leave company in 2019

Sichuan Airlines jet makes emergency landing after cockpit windshield breaks off

Editor's Choice

BP_PRUDENTIAL_140518_4.jpg
May 14, 2018
Banking & Finance

Bumper year for insurance bonuses after bumper year for equities

BT_20180514_JQCAROUSELL14_3434596.jpg
May 14, 2018
Technology

Carousell snags US$85m in new funding by investors including DBS

BP_SGconstruct_140518_7.jpg
May 14, 2018
Real Estate

Construction stocks 'look set for change in fortunes'

Most Read

1 Malaysia stock market, ringgit bounce back from post-election jitters; removal of GST still among worries
2 Keyless cars are convenient, but can lead to a deadly error
3 Carousell snags US$85m in new funding by investors including DBS
4 Now out of power, Najib faces Malaysia wrath over 1MDB secrets
5 Bumper year for insurance bonuses after bumper year for equities
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

klci.jpg
May 14, 2018
Stocks

Malaysia stock market, ringgit bounce back from post-election jitters; removal of GST still among worries

klci.jpg
May 14, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

May 14, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX, Tel-Aviv to pursue tech, healthcare firms for dual listings

BP_AirAsia_140518_132.jpg
May 14, 2018
Government & Economy

AirAsia shares tumble after chief apologises for backing Najib

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening