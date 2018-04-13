You are here

US travellers to be asked to separate food from carry-on bags

Fri, Apr 13, 2018 - 7:21 AM

Travellers through US airports will face more intense security inspections this summer, including being asked to take food items out of their bags before they are X-rayed.
[WASHINGTON] Travellers through US airports will face more intense security inspections this summer, including being asked to take food items out of their bags before they are X-rayed.

The Transportation Security Administration announced Thursday materials that could make it hard to read the X-rays of bags will have to be removed from carry-on luggage, similar to existing requirements for computers and other large electronics.

Security officials say extremist organisations like the Islamic State group continue to seek ways to attack civilian airlines.

TSA is undertaking the move to stay ahead of the evolving threat, said TSA Administrator David Pekoske.

"In addition to screening personal electronic devices separately, including laptops, tablets, e-readers and handheld game consoles, TSA officers may instruct travellers to separate other items from carry-on bags such as foods, powders, and any materials that can clutter bags and obstruct clear images on the X-ray machine," they said.

"Travellers are encouraged to organise their carry-on bags and keep them uncluttered to ease the screening process and keep the lines moving."

TSA said the new procedures are already being implemented and said it might increase the wait in airport screening lines.

"Our security efforts remain focused on always staying ahead of those trying to do us harm and ensuring travelers get to their destination safely," said Mr Pekoske.

