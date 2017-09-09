You are here

Volvo Car to buy Luxe assets to boost digital services

Friday, September 8, 2017 - 23:05

[BEIJING] Geely-owned Volvo Car Group said on Friday it would buy some assets of Luxe, a US based premium valet and concierge service, to boost the development of its digital services.

Volvo Car Group said the technology behind Luxe will help it advance its algorithms used for routing, logistics planning and arrival time predictions.

The deal is also expected to accelerate its ability to offer digital customer experiences such as pick-up and drop-off services, the automaker said.

REUTERS

