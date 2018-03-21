You are here

Home > Transport

Volvo owner's Chinese unit sees overseas deals fuelling growth

Wed, Mar 21, 2018 - 2:12 PM

2017-12-27T094748Z_1009405977_RC12F0D8CBD0_RTRMADP_3_VOLVO-GEELY.JPG
Billionaire Li Shufu's Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd expects the tycoon's overseas bets from Daimler to Lotus and Volvo to help fuel growth as the Chinese carmaker targets new markets.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BEIJING] Billionaire Li Shufu's Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd expects the tycoon's overseas bets from Daimler to Lotus and Volvo to help fuel growth as the Chinese carmaker targets new markets.

While Geely is boosting sales and profit in China on demand for its sport-utility vehicles, the company said on Wednesday it's preparing for intensifying competition from both local and foreign brands. That's prompting Geely to look elsewhere, something that Mr Li's acquisitions could prove useful with.

As the industry moves towards electric vehicles and connected online services, Mr Li has built out his empire by acquiring Sweden's Volvo Car Group in 2010 and snapping up stakes in British sports-car maker Lotus Cars and Malaysia's Proton Holdings. Last month, the billionaire disclosed a 9.7 per cent stake in Daimler - making him the Mercedes-Benz maker's largest shareholder. Mr Li has thus far kept those holdings separate from the publicly traded Geely.

"The numerous acquisitions in the automobile sector by the group's parent over the past few years should provide the group substantial opportunities for technologies and cost sharing, economies of scales and new market penetration," Geely said in a statement.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Longer-term, these acquisitions should provide additional sources for growth of the group."

Mr Li has ambitions of making Geely into a global major and as part of that plan, he unveiled the Lynk & Co in 2016, a brand that targets young customers. Western brands such as Mercedes-Benz and Volvo are further along than Geely with new technologies including connected online services and self-driving features.

Geely also posted net income of 10.6 billion yuan (S$2.2 billion) for 2017, more than doubling from the previous year on rising sales of sports-utility vehicles including the Boyue. Analysts had predicted 9.99 billion yuan on average.

Shares of Geely fell 2.9 per cent at 1.30pm in Hong Kong. They're little changed this year after more than tripling in 2017.

Even with rising sales, Geely warned that competition in China is getting tougher and changes in tax legislation could weigh on demand this year.

"While we remain optimistic about the growth prospects for the Chinese passenger vehicle market, the elimination of purchase tax subsidies for fuel efficient vehicles from January 2018 could have some negative impact on the sales volume growth of passenger vehicles in China during the early part of the year," the company said.

BLOOMBERG

Transport

App for Singapore commuters to book different types of transport to be launched by end-2018

Airbus to name new CEO at the end of the year

Singapore bunkering middlemen face existential threat amid changes

2017 was a busy year for salvors

China's electric car executives call for policy support, end to protectionism

United Airlines' image in the doghouse after death of puppy on plane

Editor's Choice

Mar 21, 2018
Real Estate

Far East-led consortium places 3 of total 15 bids for Holland site

BT_20180321_YOCOTEC19_3359257.jpg
Mar 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

Cotec Healthcare shares costs to deliver quality care in Vietnam

BT_20180321_RMNOBLE_3359173.jpg
Mar 21, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Shareholder sues Noble and execs, accuses them of inflating profits

Most Read

1 GuocoLand, Hong Leong group bag Pacific Mansion for S$980m, in second-biggest ever en bloc deal
2 MAS fines StanChart Singapore, StanChart Trust S$6.4m in total for breaches
3 Stocks to watch: StarHub, Noble, Keppel Corp
4 Alibaba pumps US$2b into Lazada to wage war in SEA e-commerce market
5 OCBC builds S$240m regional data centre
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Noble _reuters.jpg
Mar 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble founder Richard Elman resigns as non-executive director

Mar 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

Applications for Sasseur Reit IPO open on March 21; public tranche of 13.8m units at S$0.80 apiece

Mar 21, 2018
Stocks

Trading error erases US$3b from Taiwan oil heavyweight

BT_20180321_HHBUNKER3YMU_3359291.jpg
Mar 21, 2018
Transport

Singapore bunkering middlemen face existential threat amid changes

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening