You are here

Home > Transport

Volvo owner's Chinese unit sees overseas deals fuelling growth

Thu, Mar 22, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Beijing

BILLIONAIRE Li Shufu's Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd expects the tycoon's overseas bets from Daimler to Lotus and Volvo to help fuel growth as the Chinese carmaker targets new markets.

While Geely is boosting sales and profit in China on demand for its sport-utility vehicles, the company said on Wednesday it's preparing for intensifying competition from both local and foreign brands. That's prompting Geely to look elsewhere, something that Mr Li's acquisitions could prove useful with.

As the industry moves towards electric vehicles and connected online services, Mr Li has built out his empire by acquiring Sweden's Volvo Car Group in 2010 and snapping up stakes in British sports-car maker Lotus Cars and Malaysia's Proton Holdings. Last month, the billionaire disclosed a 9.7 per cent stake in Daimler - making him the Mercedes-Benz maker's largest shareholder. Mr Li has thus far kept those holdings separate from the publicly traded Geely.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"The numerous acquisitions in the automobile sector by the group's parent over the past few years should provide the group substantial opportunities for technologies and cost sharing, economies of scale and new market penetration," Geely said in a statement.

"Longer-term, these acquisitions should provide additional sources for growth of the group."

Mr Li has ambitions of making Geely into a global major and as part of that plan, he unveiled the Lynk & Co in 2016, a brand that targets young customers. Western brands such as Mercedes-Benz and Volvo are further along than Geely with new technologies including connected online services and self-driving features.

Geely also posted net income of 10.6 billion yuan (S$2.2 billion) for 2017, more than doubling from the previous year on rising sales of sports-utility vehicles including the Boyue. Analysts had predicted 9.99 billion yuan on average.

Shares of Geely fell 2.9 per cent at 1.30pm in Hong Kong. They're little changed this year after more than tripling in 2017.

Even with rising sales, Geely warned that competition in China is getting tougher and changes in tax legislation could weigh on demand this year.

"While we remain optimistic about the growth prospects for the Chinese passenger vehicle market, the elimination of purchase tax subsidies for fuel efficient vehicles from January 2018 could have some negative impact on the sales volume growth of passenger vehicles in China during the early part of the year," the company said. BLOOMBERG

Transport

COE prices down across the board

Ezra's revamp plan sees no more than 2% recovery for unsecured creditors

TechnipFMC relocates subsea business to KL; move may herald job cuts in Singapore

Upcoming app covers booking of different types of S'pore transport

Domestic sales of SUVs drive Geely's 2017 profits

Airbus to name new CEO at the end of the year

Editor's Choice

BT_20180322_ANGDUAL22_3361383.jpg
Mar 22, 2018
Companies & Markets

Dual class shares likely to be limited to SGX main board

BT_20180322_ASNOBLE22_3361242.jpg
Mar 22, 2018
Companies & Markets

Richard Elman resigns from Noble's board amid shareholder suit

BT_20180322_LKCOLLECTIVE22_3361284.jpg
Mar 22, 2018
Real Estate

More commercial sites hop onto collective sale train

Most Read

1 MAS fines StanChart Singapore, StanChart Trust S$6.4m in total for breaches
2 Alibaba pumps US$2b into Lazada to wage war in SEA e-commerce market
3 OCBC builds S$240m regional data centre
4 Fund managers Prudential, Orbis dispose Noble shares
5 Kwek and Quek entities secure Pacific Mansion for S$980m
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180322_ANGDUAL22_3361383.jpg
Mar 22, 2018
Companies & Markets

Dual class shares likely to be limited to SGX main board

BP_Noble Group_220318_20.jpg
Mar 22, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble Group receives notice of 1st bond default; gathers support for restructuring deal

noble15 (1).jpg
Mar 22, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Noble, Ezion, OUE C-Reit, Kori

BP_Mark Zuckerberg_220318_15.jpg
Mar 22, 2018
Technology

Zuckerberg admits 'mistakes' over Facebook data scandal and vows fix

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening