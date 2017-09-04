VW, China JVs to recall 1.8m vehicles over fuel pump issue

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
[BEIJING] Germany's Volkswagen AG and China joint ventures FAW-Volkswagen and SAIC Volkswagen will recall 1,818,340 vehicles due to a fuel pump issue, China's quality watchdog said on Monday.
The recall will be effective Dec 25, said the General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine (AQSIQ) in an online statement.
It was not immediately clear whether the recall was part of a previously announced global recall.
REUTERS
