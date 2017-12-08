You are here

Home > Transport

VW halts multivan deliveries amid emissions "uncertainties"

Fri, Dec 08, 2017 - 9:08 PM

[BERLIN] Volkswagen said on Friday it had stopped delivering the T6 multivan to dealers after detecting that the diesel model emitted excessive nitrogen oxide levels and had reported the findings to Germany's automotive watchdog (KBA).

Earlier on Friday German magazine Der Spiegel, without identifying the source of its information, reported that VW tests had shown that T6 toxic nitrogen oxide emissions in part significantly exceeded legal limits as VW had set an emissions-related so-called "adjustment factor" too low when seeking KBA approval for the model.

"VW commercial vehicles is looking into signs that certain technical data... cannot be fully confirmed" by reviews of the T6 model's actual and planned emission levels, a spokesman for VW's van division said.

The spokesman ruled out the possibility that the engine management software was the cause of the "uncertainties", and said VW had agreed with the KBA to run further tests.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

More than two years ago, VW admitted to US authorities that it had used a "defeat device" - or software - in diesel engines that could detect when they were being tested and change the performance accordingly to improve emissions results.

The VW commercial vehicles division's Amarok pick-up truck and box-type Caddy model were implicated in the carmaker's "dieselgate" scandal as they also carried the engine at the centre of the manipulations, codenamed EA 189.

The van division spokesman did not comment on engine types, the number of vehicles affected or when the models in question were built. The KBA had no immediate comment on the matter.

REUTERS
grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Transport

Malaysia Airlines says posts Q3 revenue rise in tough operating environment

ComfortDelGro to acquire 51% stake in Uber's car rental subsidiary Lion City Rentals

KL-Singapore high-speed rail service to have a train every 30 minutes

UN aviation agency not eyeing 'no-fly' zone around North Korea: sources

United Airlines PR boss to step down after tumultuous tenure

Nam Cheong's revised swap still 'contentious'

Editor's Choice

BP_sg_081217_9.jpg
Dec 8, 2017
Government & Economy

Analysts see a case for wealth tax, but dent to hub status a concern

BT_20171208_CHSGX_3212561.jpg
Dec 8, 2017
Companies & Markets

SGX proposes to fix weak spots in disclosure rules

BT_20171208_VINTU_3212618.jpg
Dec 8, 2017
Banking & Finance

Wealth managers to be prepped for future with training

Most Read

1 ComfortDelGro loses 11% of its value in absence of Uber deal
2 Spring Court restaurant owner pays S$52.9m for Jervois Green
3 Singapore's ageing population a ticking 'time bomb'
4 Heng Swee Keat's comment leaves possibility of private wealth tax up in the air
5 Noble in intense talks to repackage debts holistically
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_sgcondo_081217_72.jpg
Dec 8, 2017
Real Estate

Public consultation soon to regulate short-term home rentals

BP_sgcondo_081217_72.jpg
Dec 8, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

comfort.jpg
Dec 8, 2017
Transport

ComfortDelGro to acquire 51% stake in Uber's car rental subsidiary Lion City Rentals

Dec 8, 2017
Companies & Markets

Tycoon Oei Hong Leong could become Apsil's controlling shareholder if rights issue undersubscribed

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening