VW to pay US$1.26b to fix, buy back diesel cars

Supplier Robert Bosch agrees to pay US$327.5m to compensate owners of polluting US vehicles
Thursday, February 2, 2017 - 05:50

BT_20170202_KYSETTLE2_2720405.jpg
The German carmaker could be forced to pay up to US$4.04 billion if US regulators do not approve the fixes for all the diesel-engined vehicles, court documents show.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Washington

VOLKSWAGEN AG has agreed to pay at least US$1.26 billion to fix or buy back nearly 80,000 polluting 3.0 litre diesel-engined vehicles - and could be forced to pay up to US$4.04 billion if US regulators don't approve fixes for all vehicles, court documents filed on Tuesday

