You are here

Home > Transport

Waymo CEO bullish about his firm's self-driving vehicles

Our car would have been able to handle it, says John Krafcik, referring to fatal autonomous Uber crash
Tue, Mar 27, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20180327_SMLWAYMO27_3367014.jpg
"I can say with some confidence that ... we have a lot of confidence that our technology would be robust and would be able to handle situations like that,"says Waymo's Mr Krafcik.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Washington

NEARLY a week after an autonomous Uber SUV claimed the first life in testing of self-driving vehicles, the CEO of another tech company says he is confident its cars would have performed differently under the circumstances.

John Krafcik, chief executive of Waymo, formerly Google's autonomous-vehicle project, said Waymo's cars are intensively programmed to avoid such calamities.

"I can say with some confidence that in situations like that one with pedestrians - in this case a pedestrian with a bicycle - we have a lot of confidence that our technology would be robust and would be able to handle situations like that," Mr Krafcik said on Saturday during a panel at the National Automobile Dealers Association convention in Las Vegas.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Krafcik had been asked directly whether a Waymo car would have reacted differently than the self-driving Uber.

"I want to be really respectful of Elaine (Herzberg), the woman who lost her life and her family," he said. "I also want to recognise the fact that there are many different investigations going on now regarding what happened in Tempe on Sunday."

His assessment, he said, was "based on our knowledge of what we've seen so far with that accident and our own knowledge of the robustness that we've designed into our systems."

Mr Krafcik was referring to 49-year-old Elaine Herzberg, who was killed on March 18 when a self-driving Uber struck her as she walked a bicycle across a Tempe, Arizona, street. Video footage graphically illustrated how the autonomous Volvo XC90 and its backup driver failed to protect Ms Herzberg, who was outside a marked crosswalk, as she walked across the road at about 10:30pm.

Waymo is testing its self-driving fleet in parts of Phoenix, where autonomous taxis are shuttling some members of the public. The company has a fleet of Chrysler Pacifica minivans with custom-designed hardware that undergoes rigorous testing, including in open and closed environments and through rigorous computer simulations, according to a Waymo spokeswoman.

Asked for the basis on which Mr Krafcik made his claim, Waymo pointed to its hardware and testing regimen, which includes closed-course testing at night in which pedestrians sometimes unexpectedly enter the roadway, according to the company. The cars operate on public roads and pull data from those situations to create simulations of cities where Waymo operates, such as Phoenix and Austin. Under that setup, Waymo says, the company can repeat a single testing scenario thousands of times.

Waymo says its equipment has run through thousands of scenarios focused exclusively on avoiding collisions involving pedestrians. The vehicles are equipped with custom LiDAR, radar equipment and other sensors, according to Waymo. (LiDAR stands for light detection and ranging.)

Last fall, Waymo became the first company to issue a detailed safety report to federal officials on its self-driving vehicle programme, under a voluntary self-assessment programme.

The 43-page safety report detailed the company's efforts to account for everyday road scenarios that lead to automobile crashes: "We've staged people jumping out of canvas bags or porta-potties on the side of the road, skateboarders lying on their boards, and thrown stacks of paper in front of our sensors," Waymo said in its report.

Uber has yet to submit a safety letter to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration but said it is in the process of doing so. The company has said its self-driving cars are equipped with a suite of sophisticated equipment: a top-mounted LiDAR unit, which relies on lasers to scan the environment and provide an unobstructed view of the car's surroundings; and seven cameras, including a front-facing lens observing for factors such as pedestrians, and side and rear cameras for a more comprehensive view - in addition to other components.

An Uber spokeswoman did not respond directly to questions about Mr Krafcik's claims, but said last week: "We believe that technology has the power to make transportation safer than ever before and recognise our responsibility to contribute to safety in our communities. So as we develop self-driving technology, safety is our primary concern every step of the way. We're heartbroken by what happened this week, and our cars remain grounded. We continue to assist investigators in any way we can." WP

Transport

In a trade war, aviation giant Boeing could be a sitting duck

Uber's exit a reminder to startups: you can't burn cash indefinitely

Is deal boon or bane for taxis? Jury is still out

SIA takes delivery of first 787-10 to fend off regional rivals

Volvo to build Lynk & Co vehicles at Belgium plant

India plans to launch flights to Asean capitals from Assam

Editor's Choice

BT_20180327_ABCDG27_3367325.jpg
Mar 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

Is deal boon or bane for taxis? Jury is still out

BT_20180327_NRBOEING27OPXO_3367192.jpg
Mar 27, 2018
Transport

SIA takes delivery of first 787-10 to fend off regional rivals

BT_20180327_ASSHELL_3367392.jpg
Mar 27, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Shell plans solar panels for its Singapore units

Most Read

1 Grab buys Uber's South-east Asia business; Uber gets 27.5% stake in Grab
2 Competition Commission says not received notification from Grab, Uber on South-east Asia merger
3 315 units of The Tapestry in Tampines snapped up
4 315 units of CDL's new project The Tapestry sold at launch
5 First fintech to list on Singapore bourse Ayondo debuts at S$0.24
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180327_JQGRAB277SZP_3367401.jpg
Mar 27, 2018
Technology

Uber's exit a reminder to startups: you can't burn cash indefinitely

cs-generic-Pinnacle18.jpg
Mar 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore factory output beats expectations; grows 8.9% in Feb

BT_20180327_ABCDG27_3367325.jpg
Mar 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

Is deal boon or bane for taxis? Jury is still out

Mar 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

Datapulse 'committed' to good governance amid diversification plans, say directors

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening