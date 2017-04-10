You are here
Brexit repercussions
THIS WEEK'S TOPIC: How will Brexit affect London's standing as a global financial centre? What impact might there be for Singapore businesses and investors?
THIS WEEK'S TOPIC: How will Brexit affect London's standing as a global financial centre? What impact might there be for Singapore businesses and investors?
John Bittleston
Founder & Chair
Terrific Mentors International Pte Ltd
THE City of London
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg