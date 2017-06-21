You are here
Dealing with the Brexit affair
THIS WEEK’S TOPIC: As a business leader, how has the result of the UK election changed your view, if at all, of a) the UK as business and investment destination; and b) the likely form that Brexit will take.
THIS WEEK’S TOPIC: As a business leader, how has the result of the UK election changed your view, if at all, of a) the UK as business and investment destination; and b) the likely form that Brexit will take.
Terence Donald O’Connor
Group CEO
COURTS Asia Limited
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg