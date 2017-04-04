You are here
Getting women on board
THIS WEEK’S TOPIC: Should Singapore have a 20 per cent female board directors target? Why should, or shouldn’t, gender diversity on corporate boards be mandated?
THIS WEEK’S TOPIC: Should Singapore have a 20 per cent female board directors target? Why should, or shouldn’t, gender diversity on corporate boards be mandated?
Vincent Magnenat
CEO, Singapore and Head of Private Banking, Asia
Lombard Odier
I would
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg