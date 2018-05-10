You are here

Home > Weekend

Motherhood redefined, this Weekend

Thu, May 10, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20180510_MLMAG10_3430691.jpg

IT'S Mother's Day weekend and if you're a harried professional woman still trying desperately to live up to the Supermom ideal, it's time to stop. "Mothers are pressured to be perfect mothers and raise perfect kids," says entrepreneur Ann Kositchotitana. "But they need to retain their identities and know that they're not just mothers, that they can pursue passions outside of their parental role."

In Friday's Weekend magazine, Ms Kositchotitana and fellow high-achieving mums dispel the Supermom myth and show how they find creative and entrepreneurial inspiration in their families.

From motherhood, we go to hard-hitting comedy as Weekend Interview spotlights Korean-American stand up comic Margaret Cho, who's set to burn local audience's ears with her brand of confrontational humour that tackles everything from politics to sexual abuse.

Meanwhile, we head to Cho's motherland to explore the dining scene in Seoul, where there's much more to Korean cuisine than kimchi and beef bulgogi. On the menu are fine dining surprises and the joys of prime Korean beef that could well be the next craze after wagyu.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

And if you're still hunting down the perfect present for Mother Dearest, check out our last-minute gift guide.

To subscribe, visit bt.sg/subscribe

Editor's Choice

BP_SGX_100518_1.jpg
May 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX says Vard exit offer remains conditional while it reviews EGM

BP_OIL_100518_2.jpg
May 10, 2018
Energy & Commodities

O&G equities up as oil jumps on Trump's ditching of Iran nuclear deal

BT_20180510_LMXAA10_3430743.jpg
May 10, 2018
Real Estate

Twenty-two apartments at former AA Centre seeking up to S$90 million

Most Read

1 Grab's route change meets with scepticism
2 Tin Pei Ling takes over from Sun Xueling as Business China CEO
3 Elias Green condo targeting en bloc
4 Malaysia Elections: Latest polls show tight contest
5 Venture snaps back as 'true Valiant' confronts short-sellers
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_Mahathir Mohamad_100518_18.jpg
May 10, 2018
Government & Economy

Malaysia elections: Mahathir scores shock election win; set to become world's oldest PM

BP_Najib Razak_100518_22.jpg
May 10, 2018
Government & Economy

Malaysia elections: Scandal-plagued PM Najib toppled by his mentor

BP_SGX_100518_1.jpg
May 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX says Vard exit offer remains conditional while it reviews EGM

May 10, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: HRNetGroup, Japan Foods, Frasers Logistics Trust, Frasers Property, China Aviation Oil

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening