Take a spin with BT Weekend

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
THE vinyl revival is here to stay as analogue sound lovers find more places in Singapore to indulge in crate digging and other activities of the 45rpm kind.
Also check out the Weekend magazine's style guide on how to inject flashes of colour into your power wardrobe. And find out how
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal