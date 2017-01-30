You are here

Home > Young Investors' Forum

ETFs & the future of asset management

The shift towards passive investing is likely to accelerate as investors realise the difficulty of outperforming an index.
Monday, January 30, 2017 - 05:50
by

BT_20170130_NYSE_2715450.jpg
Passive funds' share of AUM in US equity strategies has increased from 16 per cent in 2005 to 31 per cent in 2015. This 1.9 times increase means that passive funds now account for 31 cents out of every dollar of market assets and that active managers are now competing against one another in a proportionately smaller opportunity pool (69 cents out of every dollar in 2016 versus 84 cents in 2005).
PHOTO: REUTERS

THE use of passive investing products has been a growing part of the industry for some time, but a number of drivers are coming together to accelerate investors' use of these offerings and drive assets under management (AUM) growth in these products to new levels of significance.

As a

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Surbana Jurong: Dismissal of 54 staff could have been better managed
2 Keppel Corp to sell entire 49.99% stake in GE Keppel for S$24.6m
3 Police report filed against ousted IHC executive director
4 Misuse of industrial space ever more widespread
5 Keppel Corp's Q4 profit plunges 65% to S$143m
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening