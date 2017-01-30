You are here
ETFs & the future of asset management
The shift towards passive investing is likely to accelerate as investors realise the difficulty of outperforming an index.
THE use of passive investing products has been a growing part of the industry for some time, but a number of drivers are coming together to accelerate investors' use of these offerings and drive assets under management (AUM) growth in these products to new levels of significance.
As a
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg