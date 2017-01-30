ETFs & the future of asset management

Passive funds' share of AUM in US equity strategies has increased from 16 per cent in 2005 to 31 per cent in 2015. This 1.9 times increase means that passive funds now account for 31 cents out of every dollar of market assets and that active managers are now competing against one another in a proportionately smaller opportunity pool (69 cents out of every dollar in 2016 versus 84 cents in 2005).

PHOTO: REUTERS