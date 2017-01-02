You are here

Home > Young Investors' Forum

Incorporating fintech into our lives

Three ways to do so include using digital wallets and mobile payments, participating in P2P investments and crowdfunding websites.
Monday, January 2, 2017 - 05:50
by

BT_20170102_HXSMU2_2670976.jpg
A digital wallet is a blanket term encompassing technologies that facilitate payments. Based on encryption software, it acts as an upgraded replacement for your traditional leather wallet.
FILE PHOTO

WANT a secure, lighter and a more convenient wallet that facilitates faster transactions at no cost? Fancy esoteric micro-investment opportunities?

Need access to funding for your business idea beyond the banking loans?

Look no further, for fintech is here to the rescue.

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Reits still offer refuge from global volatility
2 More changes to Companies Act proposed
3 Rising global economic tide may not lift Singapore's boat
4 The model behind HK MTR's gold standard
5 Companies downbeat about 2017 prospects: SBF survey
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening