A Thai-Singapore 'travel bubble' could boost Thai economy: US-Asean Business Council

Friday, November 27, 2020 - 19:20
PHOTO: AFP/Mladen Antonov

A travel bubble between Thailand and Singapore will help to boost a "critically hit part" of the Thai economy while signalling that travel can return when conditions are right, said the chair of the US-Asean Business Council.

"We hope that Thailand will soon open a 'travel bubble' with Singapore, which will not only accelerate investment but also help to open tourism to international visitors and bring much needed help to a critically hit part of the Thai economy," said Alexander Feldman, chairman, president and chief executive of the council, as he led a delegation of American companies to Thailand this week.

"It will also be a demonstration to the world that when the conditions are right, travel can indeed return," he added.

With 39 companies in the delegation, this is the largest delegation of the year to any country in South-east Asia, the council said in a statement.

"Despite unprecedented challenges presented by the Covid-19 pandemic, it is remarkable to see that US businesses continue to view Thailand as a top priority market in South-east Asia," the council said, adding that this year's business mission is held in a hybrid format consisting both in-person and virtual aspects.

The council also was able to meet Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and discuss issues such as Covid-19 vaccine delivery, future energy resources of the kingdom, human capital development and digital inclusivity, it said.

Jeff Lehrmann, managing director of Chevron Asia South and the chair of the council’s Thailand committee, said: "The US private sector applauds Thailand's Covid-19 response efforts and appreciates the opportunity to discuss how US companies can contribute to Thailand's post-pandemic recovery."

 

