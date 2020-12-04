Asean economies see Q2 drop in remittances

Friday, December 4, 2020 - 14:03
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT
2 -min read
Listen to this article
20201107_15257086_ef87e7d8-3733-4f9a-b90c-76405e0f7c9d.jpg
20201107_15257086_ef87e7d8-3733-4f9a-b90c-76405e0f7c9d.jpg, by leowhma
A queue for remittance services at a Western Union outlet in Singapore on Nov 7, 2020.
BT PHOTO: TIMOTHY DAVID

MIGRANT worker remittances in the Asean region have fallen amid the Covid-19 pandemic, in a worrying sign for household incomes and local economies.

Earnings transfers to Cambodia, Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines shrank year on year in the second quarter of 2020, reversing the previous year’s growth.

That’s as deadly outbreaks of the novel coronavirus have fuelled job losses across the region, including among migrant workers, according to research published on Wednesday (Dec 2) by the Asean+3 Macroeconomic Research Office (Amro).

Second-quarter remittance receipts contracted by 8.7 per cent in Cambodia, 22 per cent in Indonesia, 1.3 per cent in Thailand and 9.3 per cent in the Philippines.

Permanent economic scarring, protracted travel curbs, and a structural shift in labour markets may mean that the job opportunities are already lost and re-deployment of migrant workers “may not be fully possible”, the Amro report warned.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

As such, the authors urged countries that typically send migrants abroad to expand social safety nets, support training schemes, and strengthen domestic labour markets.

Such measures are meant to better cover returning workers in the medium term, especially as weak remittances also hit trade balances and tax revenues.

“They have been hard hit by layoffs and forced repatriations, as well as fewer deployment opportunities,” the report said of migrant workers.

“Remittances have thus dropped in many economies, and their outlook remains weak, likely until vaccines become widely available.”

To be sure, the global trend showed an improvement in remittance in-flows after April and May, the report noted, as economic activity resumed after the epidemic’s first wave.

But the authors added that “the rebound might hide ongoing weaknesses”, such as an increasing reliance on formal remittance channels that could have buoyed official in-flow figures despite unchanged or even decreasing remittance values.

As more migrants move towards digital money transfers, countries could also help to ensure that transaction fees for remittances are “affordably low” and regulations are put in place to enable efficient and safe transfers, they suggested.

AseanForeign WorkersREMITTANCES

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Purchase this article

Related Articles

Dec 3, 2020 12:23 PM
Banking & Finance

Half of Singapore consumers prefer to shop local to help Covid-hit firms: poll

AROUND half of Singapore consumers prefer to shop at local businesses to help them recover from the business fallout...

Dec 2, 2020 03:54 PM
ASEAN Business

Several potential 'fallen angel' Asia-Pacific banks face Covid-19 threat: S&P

SEVERAL potential "fallen angel" banks across the Asia-Pacific face risks from a more severe economic downturn due...

Dec 1, 2020 12:30 PM
ASEAN Business

Multinational transport firms commit to Asean links

Breaking

Dec 4, 2020 02:00 PM
Stocks

Is Wall Street ready to work on China time?

[HONG KONG] Three cheers for the US House of Representatives for passing a bill that could kick out Chinese...

Dec 4, 2020 01:35 PM
Garage

Payments startup Stripe teams up with Goldman, Citi to offer banking services

[BENGALURU] Fintech startup Stripe said on Thursday it has partnered Goldman Sachs Group and Citigroup, among others...

Dec 4, 2020 01:24 PM
Banking & Finance

India's central bank keeps key rates steady as expected

[MUMBAI] The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept key interest rates steady as widely expected on Friday amid...