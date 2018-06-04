Asean / investment

Asean's '11th member' dips a toe in the bloc

"Australia is certainly waking up to, and has woken up to, Asean and the opportunities to trade with and invest in Asean," says Mr Lawson (above, left). Mr Sullivan (above, right) has identified an investor bias towards Singapore and mature, preferably investment-grade, markets.
JUNE 04, 2018 - 6:00 AM

Singapore

ASIA-PACIFIC law firm King & Wood Mallesons (KWM) has launched an international trade and investment practice with partners at its three-year-old office here on the back of an uptick of interest in South-east Asia.

Increasingly, that interest hails from Down Under,

