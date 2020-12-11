Circulate Capital to invest US$19m in four India waste management firms

Friday, December 11, 2020 - 11:16
A Nepra Resources Management factory. The Circulate Capital Ocean Fund had previously invested in Lucro Plastecycle and Nepra Resources Management.
PHOTO: Circulate Capital

SINGAPORE-BASED Circulate Capital's Circulate Capital Ocean Fund (CCOF) is investing US$19 million in four Indian waste management companies, bringing its commitment in India across the waste management and recycling value chain to US$39 million.

"At a time of tremendous uncertainty, the six companies in our India portfolio are positioned to help the country build back sustainably and transform from a linear to circular economy. Combined, they will directly create over 6,600 safe, stable and dignified jobs while preventing five million tonnes of plastic pollution from entering the environment by 2030," said Rob Kaplan, chief executive officer and founder of Circulate Capital.

"Supported by the Swachh Bharat Mission and strong demand from brand owners, India is well placed to provide a blueprint for plastic circularity to improve livelihoods and build back better globally."

The four new companies comprise Srichakra Polyplast, Rapidue Technologies, Deeya Panel Products and Dalmia Polypro Industries. The fund had previously invested in Lucro Plastecycle and Nepra Resources Management. Together, they form part of Circulate Capital's commitment to dedicating half of CCOF's US$106 million of capital to the waste management and recycling industry in India.

Established in partnership with Pepsico (the first investor), Proctor & Gamble, Dow, Danone, Chanel, Unilever, The Coca-Cola Company and Chevron Phillips Chemical, CCOF is the world's first investment fund dedicated to combat ocean plastic in South and South-east Asia.

CCOF's portfolio includes seven companies in the waste management and recycling industry, including six in India and one in Indonesia.

