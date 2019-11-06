Demand slowdown looms in Indonesia, despite growth

A Go-Jek motorcycle rider picks up a customer on a street in Jakarta on March 20, 2016.

INDONESIA faces the threat of weak domestic demand, despite economic growth in the latest quarter, a regional economist has warned.

South-east Asia’s largest market reported 5 per cent year-on-year growth for the third quarter, as forecast, but Merrill Lynch (Singapore) economist Mohamed Faiz Nagutha noted that final domestic demand grew by just 4.4 per cent - its slowest pace in almost three years.

Meanwhile, both private and public consumption softened. That included lower growth of 5 per cent in household consumption, down from 5.2 per cent the quarter before, as goods buys fell.

Citi analyst Helmi Arman also noted in a separate report that the slowdown in consumption growth and government spending hews to the pattern from election years.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Still, Barclays economists Rahul Bajoria and Shreya Sodhani have stood by expectations of 5 per cent growth in 2019 and 2020, which would be “supported by private consumption, though investment is likely to be stagnant in the near term”.