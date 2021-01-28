Festive sales driven by in-home consumption due to pandemic: NielsenIQ

MALAYSIA and Vietnam are two top festive spenders this year within South-east Asia, with sales value growth in Malaysia up a whopping 32 per cent. Vietnam follows with a 15 per cent growth.

Unsurprisingly, China is up by 33 per cent, with strong consumer spending on fast moving consumer goods such as food, beverages, alcohol, personal care and household products.

According to NielsonIQ's senior vice-president of intelligent analytics in the Asia-Pacific and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Didem Erodogan, spending habits will differ among consumers depending on the financial impact the pandemic has inflicted on them.

"We expect a rise in home cooking, for example, as families avoid crowded restaurants for the reunion dinner. Smaller-sized social gatherings may also impact the sale of alcoholic beverages - with consumers choosing quality over quantity, thereby favouring premium brands," she said.

Singapore has also seen a surge in demand for certain festive products like canned abalone, with a boost in sales by more than 19 times, and chocolate, with a 93 per cent increase in demand.

Due to the pandemic restrictions put in place this year, celebrations will likely be smaller in scale.

With more than 40 per cent of consumers affected by the pandemic according to the Nielsen Global New Shopper Normal Study, more value-for money behaviour can be expected from Singaporeans, such as a preference towards products that offer better value, as well as variety packs.

NielsonIQ's managing director of intelligent analytics in South-east Asia, Luca De Nard, said: "It is important for industry players to go to the right stores with the right portfolio and adapt their promotion strategies to cater to consumers in the new normal and drive incremental growth."

With the pandemic affecting retail behaviour of the masses, retailers and manufacturers are rethinking their marketing strategies in order to capture the market during the Chinese New Year.

According to Ms Erodogan, not all promotions are created equal.

"There is no one-size-fits-all approach when it comes to promotions, as consumers respond differently to deals across different categories. In Chinese mainland, for example, personal care categories such as facial cleansers and toothpaste see more sales uplift when they're promoted in a bundle pack; the same isn't true for crispy snacks, which tend to do better when sold at a discount," she said.