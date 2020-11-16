New Asean network to build logistics infrastructure

SINGAPORE logistics firm YCH Group is joining forces with VIetnam's T&T Group to lead the first project of the Asean Smart Logistics Network (ASLN).

The ASLN is a new collaborative platform with a shared goal of smart and sustainable growth based on smart logistics infrastructure. Its aim is to support the Asean Connectivity Master Plan 2025. The network aims to achieve a seamless and comprehensively connected and integrated Asean that will promote competitiveness and inclusiveness.

The platform was launched on Saturday by Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing, both of whom attended virtually. Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, and Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh, together with other Vietnamese government officials, dignitaries, and business leaders of domestic and foreign trade associations attended the hybrid launch event on-site in Hanoi, Vietnam.The launch event is part of the agenda for the 37th Asean Summit that is held from Nov 12 to Nov 15 in Hanoi.

The network's first project, the Vinh Phuc Inland Container Depot Logistics Centre (SuperPort) will be a first of its kind, multi-modal logistics hub integrating dry port and advanced supply chain nerve centre operation that focuses on four key pillars: connectivity, sustainability, scalability, and agility, said YCH in a statement. It will demonstrate the advantages of multi-modal transportation through its road, rail, air and sea linkages, with road and rail linking China’s Yunnan province, Kunming city, to Hanoi city and eventually ends at Hai Phong international port.

PM Lee noted that the SuperPort project - the largest logistics development by a Singapore firm in Vietnam - will provide crucial infrastructure support for Vietnam's growing exports and contribute to its human resource development goals.

The concept of the ASLN was realised on the basis of Asean-Business Advisory Council (ASEAN-BAC) Fifth Legacy Project dubbed SGConnect - an initiative that aims to help growing cities alleviate their growing urbanisation pains by piloting Smart Growth Centres in each Asean state, each with varying sophistication of technologies and human capital intensity but similar in resource productivity and efficiency. It was then initiated in 2018, by Robert Yap, executive chairman of YCH Group, in his capacity as Singapore Chair of ASEAN-BAC.

Dr Yap said: "It is important for us to grow as a pack, to share our best practices and to innovate together so that we can capture the great opportunities generated by the burgeoning Asean. economy. We look to drive more initiatives for Asean enterprises and its community as we move together dynamically, enhancing our competitiveness, and towards an inclusive economic growth for all."

“This project is a symbol for the development of Vietnamese enterprises in the trend of global integration, thereby contributing to enhancing the image and position of Vietnam in the region and in the world. Above all, it has shown that ‘Cohesion and Proactive Adaption’ is not simply the theme of Asean 2020, but that is consistently our business mind and has turned into reality,” said Do Quang Hien, chairman and CEO of T&T Group.