More V-shaped recovery in Singapore and Vietnam than rest of Asean

THERE are pockets of winners with a faster-than-expected “V” recovery in Asean, and Singapore and Vietnam poised for more of these than the rest of the region, a report by Maybank Kim Eng has suggested.

"Generous government subsidies, record low interest rates, high household savings rate and work-from-home policies may be driving these “V” recoveries," Maybank's economists wrote in the report.

In Singapore's case, semiconductor production and exports have staged a sharp "V" rebound, while container throughput has also climbed back to pre-pandemic levels, they said. At the same time, property transactions in both private and public housing markets have jumped to 40 per cent above pre-pandemic levels, boosted by record low mortgage rates and ample liquidity. Sales of discretionary items such as recreational goods and watches and jewellery also recovered sharply in July.

Meanwhile, Vietnam is the only Asean-6 economy that escaped recession, the economists said. Exports and retail sales have normalised after a brief contraction, while the “V” recovery in freight carried confirms the strong pick-up in domestic business and transport activities, they said, adding that the country's manufacturing purchasing managers' index has risen a lot more quickly and strongly than the rest of Asean.

Malaysia has seen a V-shaped recovery in semiconductor exports and production, similar to Singapore, while new motor vehicle sales, often a key indicator of consumer spending, has shown an "impressive V-shaped recovery" and are now above pre-pandemic levels, said the report.

Thailand’s “V”s are most notable in beer sales, home appliances sales and food exports, while car and motorcycles sales and credit card spending exhibit a soft “V”, the economists said. However, Thailand is expected to suffer the deepest recession in Asean, with the economy contracting 7.2 in 2020, and the current wave of student protests is further endangering the recovery, they added.

As for the Philippines and Indonesia, Maybank economists said it was "more of a struggle to uncover the 'V's".

Indonesia's economy continue to be dampened by high Covid-19 cases, although palm oil, agricultural exports and domestic cement consumption are recovering well, they said.

In the Philippines, "V" recovery pockets are few, since the lockdown was among the stingiest and longest in Asia, according to the report. Power demand saw a surprising sharp "V" rebound even though offices in Manila remain shut, while overseas workers remittances saw a weak "V" as overseas Filipino workers may have resumed work with the reopening of their host economies.

Then, there are there industries that have benefited from the pandemic, which saw an "I"-shaped growth and never really fell, according to the report. These segments include supermarket and e-commerce sales, glove makers, pharmaceuticals and stock exchanges.

Glovemakers in Malaysia and Thailand have been clear winners amid the surge in global demand for personal protective equipment, while Singapore's pharmaceutical manufacturers have seen a surge in demand as governments and companies globally stockpile medicine and drugs, the economics said.

In 2021, Asean's recovery could start to broaden when a vaccine becomes more widely available, according to the report.

"A vaccine will help improve domestic mobility and ease strict lockdowns and social distancing rules, a shift that will make a significant difference to the larger pandemic-hit domestic economies, particularly the Philippines and Indonesia," the economists said.