Singapore / Real Estate

Pacific Star Development riding on Asean's growth potential

yunitaso@sph.com.sg@YunitaOngBT
BT_20180530_YOPSD_3453964.jpg
"We believe the Asean growth story is intact and that linkages with the China from the Belt and Road Initiative will see stronger economies and stronger demand," says Mr Chan.
BT FILE PHOTO
MAY 30, 2018 - 6:00 AM

[SINGAPORE] AS it wraps up its current mixed-use projects in Iskandar and Bangkok, Pacific Star Development (PSD) is sparing no effort to make itself known in the Asean market for its upper middle to high-end mixed-use projects.

The Catalist-listed developer is currently studying

To continue reading:

Or get a 2-week FREE trial

Need help?

CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg

OPERATING HOURS (+8 GMT)MON - FRI: 8:30AM - 5:30PM

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Singapore / Real Estate
Written by: 
yunitaso@sph.com.sg@YunitaOngBT