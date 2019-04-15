Venturing into Brunei: Useful business contacts

Planning to do business in Brunei? Here’s our round-up of local government agencies and business chambers that may be useful.

Government Agencies

businessBN is a whole-of-government service that aims to provide businesses with essential information on government services and reforms related to doing business in Brunei Darussalam. www.business.gov.bn is a single portal providing the Brunei business community easy access to information on a range of government procedures, legislation, guidelines and services related to doing business.

Website: www.business.gov.bn/SitePages/Home.aspx

DARe (Darussalam Enterprise)

Tel: (673) 8363442 or 2384830

Email: dare@ei.gov.bn

Business Chambers

Brunei Malay Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DPPM Brunei)

Phone: (673) 2237844

Fax: (673) 2237843

Mobile: (673) 8353678

Email: dppmbrunei@gmail.com, secretariat@dppmbrunei.org

Website: www.dppmbrunei.org

International Chamber of Commerce

Tel: (673) 223 6601

Fax: (673) 222 8389



National Chamber of Commerce and Industry Brunei Darussalam

Tel: (673) 242 1840

Fax: (673) 242 1839



Chinese Chamber of Commerce

Tel: (673) 223 5494

Fax: (673) 223 5493



Indian Chamber of Commerce

Tel: (673) 234 0972 / (673) 234 0974

Fax: (673) 234 0976



Women's Business Council

Tel: (673) 234 1103

Fax: (673) 233 1722



Brunei Freight Forwarders Association

Tel: (673) 222 7557

Fax: (673) 223 2266

Website: www.brufa.com



Brunei Insurance and Takaful Association

Tel: (673) 242 8871

Website: www.bita.org.bn

Email: contactus.bita@gmail.com



Brunei Association of Hotels

Tel: (673) 233 5544

Fax: (673) 233 5444

Website: www.bruneiassociationofhotels.net

Email: president@bruneiassociationofhotels.net



Brunei Association of Banks

Tel: (673) 224 3983 ext 135 (PA: Ralina Rais)

Fax: (673) 223 7344

Vice-chairman: Mr Awang Hj Muhd Syaippudin bin Hj Abdullah

Secretary & Treasurer: Mr Guy N de B Priestley



Brunei Darussalam Association of Surveyors, Engineers and Architects

Tel: (673) 242 4261/242 0782

Fax: (673) 244 2882



Shipping Agents Association of Brunei Darussalam (SAABD)

Tel: (673) 242 1457

Fax: (673) 242 1453



Young Entrepreneur Association Brunei

Tel: (673) 222 1699

Fax: (673) 222 1348

Website: www.yeabrunei.com



Brunei Associations of Automobiles

Tel: (673) 239 0719 (Contact person: Mr Teng Chee Kiong)

Tel: (673) 244 6624 (Contact person: Patricia)



Infocom Federation Brunei (IFB)

Tel: (673) 238 2238 (Contact person: Pg Sarimah binti Pg Haji Abdul Latif)

Website: www.ifb.org.bn



Authority for Info-communication Technology Industry of Brunei Darussalam [AITI]

Tel: (673) 232 3232

Fax: (673) 238 2447

Email: info@aiti.gov.bn



ICentre

Email: contact@icentre.biz