Venturing into Brunei: Useful business contacts
Planning to do business in Brunei? Here’s our round-up of local government agencies and business chambers that may be useful.
Government Agencies
businessBN is a whole-of-government service that aims to provide businesses with essential information on government services and reforms related to doing business in Brunei Darussalam. www.business.gov.bn is a single portal providing the Brunei business community easy access to information on a range of government procedures, legislation, guidelines and services related to doing business.
Website: www.business.gov.bn/SitePages/Home.aspx
DARe (Darussalam Enterprise)
Tel: (673) 8363442 or 2384830
Email: dare@ei.gov.bn
Business Chambers
Brunei Malay Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DPPM Brunei)
Phone: (673) 2237844
Fax: (673) 2237843
Mobile: (673) 8353678
Email: dppmbrunei@gmail.com, secretariat@dppmbrunei.org
Website: www.dppmbrunei.org
International Chamber of Commerce
Tel: (673) 223 6601
Fax: (673) 222 8389
National Chamber of Commerce and Industry Brunei Darussalam
Tel: (673) 242 1840
Fax: (673) 242 1839
Chinese Chamber of Commerce
Tel: (673) 223 5494
Fax: (673) 223 5493
Indian Chamber of Commerce
Tel: (673) 234 0972 / (673) 234 0974
Fax: (673) 234 0976
Women's Business Council
Tel: (673) 234 1103
Fax: (673) 233 1722
Brunei Freight Forwarders Association
Tel: (673) 222 7557
Fax: (673) 223 2266
Website: www.brufa.com
Brunei Insurance and Takaful Association
Tel: (673) 242 8871
Website: www.bita.org.bn
Email: contactus.bita@gmail.com
Brunei Association of Hotels
Tel: (673) 233 5544
Fax: (673) 233 5444
Website: www.bruneiassociationofhotels.net
Email: president@bruneiassociationofhotels.net
Brunei Association of Banks
Tel: (673) 224 3983 ext 135 (PA: Ralina Rais)
Fax: (673) 223 7344
Vice-chairman: Mr Awang Hj Muhd Syaippudin bin Hj Abdullah
Secretary & Treasurer: Mr Guy N de B Priestley
Brunei Darussalam Association of Surveyors, Engineers and Architects
Tel: (673) 242 4261/242 0782
Fax: (673) 244 2882
Shipping Agents Association of Brunei Darussalam (SAABD)
Tel: (673) 242 1457
Fax: (673) 242 1453
Young Entrepreneur Association Brunei
Tel: (673) 222 1699
Fax: (673) 222 1348
Website: www.yeabrunei.com
Brunei Associations of Automobiles
Tel: (673) 239 0719 (Contact person: Mr Teng Chee Kiong)
Tel: (673) 244 6624 (Contact person: Patricia)
Infocom Federation Brunei (IFB)
Tel: (673) 238 2238 (Contact person: Pg Sarimah binti Pg Haji Abdul Latif)
Website: www.ifb.org.bn
Authority for Info-communication Technology Industry of Brunei Darussalam [AITI]
Tel: (673) 232 3232
Fax: (673) 238 2447
Email: info@aiti.gov.bn
ICentre
Email: contact@icentre.biz