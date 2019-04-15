Malaysia / Business Guides

Venturing into Malaysia: Useful business contacts

Planning to do business in Malaysia? Here’s our round-up of local government agencies and business chambers that may be useful.

Government Agencies

Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI): For information on foreign investment and trade, including Malaysia's FTAs.
Tel: (603) 6203 3022 
Fax: (603) 6203 2337
Website: www.miti.gov.my
Email: webmiti@miti.gov.my

Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA): MDIA facilitates foreign investments into Malaysia, and is a good source of information on the incentives available to set up a business in Malaysia.
Tel: (603) 2267 3633
Fax: (603) 2273 4211
Website: www.mida.gov.my
Email: investmalaysia@mida.gov.my

Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM): To register your business in Malaysia, and get information about existing companies (via SSM e-Information services).
Tel: (603) 2299 4400
Fax: (603) 2299 4411 
Website: www.ssm.com.my
Email: enquiry@ssm.com.my

Malaysia Trade and Development Corporation (Matrade): For information on the latest trade stats and information. 
Tel: (603) 6207 7077 
Fax: (603) 6203 7037 
Website: www.matrade.gov.my
Email: info@matrade.gov.my

Royal Malaysian Customs: For information on Malaysia's import and export procedures, sales custom duties, etc. 
Tel: (603) 88822100 
Fax: (603) 8882 2597
Website: www.customs.gov.my
Email: emailadmin@customs.gov.my

Employee Provident Fund
Tel: (603) 89264100 / 89210354
Fax: (603) 89265100
Website: www.kwsp.gov.my/portal/en/

Immigration Agency: For all matters relating to visas, passes and permits for foreigners.
Tel: (603) 88801555
Fax: (603) 88801509 
Website: www.imi.gov.my/index.php/en/

Inland Revenue Board: For all Malaysian tax matters
Tel: (603) 42893500  
Fax: (603) 4289 3400
Website: www.hasil.org.my
Email: callcentre@hasil.gov.my

Intellectual Property Corporation of Malaysia: For information on intellectual property laws in Malaysia, and advisory services relating to IP. 
Tel: (603) 2299 8400 
Fax: (603) 2299 8989
Website: www.myipo.gov.my/ 
Email: ipmalaysia@myipo.gov.my

Malaysia Petroleum Resources Corporation: For business regulations and tax incentives relating to the oil and gas sector in Malaysia.
Tel: (603) 28588555
Website: www.mprc.gov.my

Ministry of Domestic Trade Cooperatives and Consumerism: For policies relating to the development of domestic trade and consumer matters. 
Tel: (603) 8882 5500
Fax: (603) 8882 5762 
Website: www.kpdnkk.gov.my
Email: webadmin@kpdnkk.gov.my

Business Chambers

Federation of Malaysia Manufacturers (FMM)
Tel: (603) 6286 7200
Fax: (603) 6274 1266
Website: www.fmm.org.my
Email: webmaster@fmm.org.my

Malaysian International Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MICCI)
Tel: (603) 6201 7708
Fax: (603) 6201 7705
Website: www.micci.com
Email: micci@micci.com

Malaysian Franchise Association
Tel: (603) 2697 1557
Fax: (603) 2697 1559
Website: www.mfa.org.my
Email: secrtmfa@streamyx.com

Malaysian Textile Manufacturers Association
Fax: (603) 2162 5148
Website: www.fashion-asia.com
Email: info@mtma.org.my

Malaysia Retailers Association
Tel: (603) 8941 4311 
Fax: (603) 8941 4331 
Email: enquiry@mra.com.my

Real Estate And Housing Developers’ Association Malaysia
Tel: (603) 7803 2978
Fax: (603) 7803 5285
Website: www.rehda.com
Email: secretariat@rehda.com

