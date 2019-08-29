You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

A crypto firm hopes to get banking licence from Singapore

Thu, Aug 29, 2019 - 7:46 AM

nz_crypto_290833.jpg
Cryptocurrency-related financial services are hard to find in Singapore, as digital assets are a market traditional lenders have tended to avoid. Sygnum, one of the first crypto companies to obtain a conditional banking and securities dealer license from Swiss regulators, is hoping to fill that gap.
PHOTO: ST FILE

[SINGAPORE] Cryptocurrency-related financial services are hard to find in Singapore, as digital assets are a market traditional lenders have tended to avoid. Sygnum, one of the first crypto companies to obtain a conditional banking and securities dealer license from Swiss regulators, is hoping to fill that gap.

Sygnum, which is based in both Switzerland and Singapore, plans to apply for a banking licence in the island nation. It has started talking with regulators and petitioned for a capital markets services licence, which will allow the firm to offer asset-management business as a first step into financial services, co-founders Mathias Imbach and Gerald Goh said in a phone interview on Tuesday.

"In order for us to provide a full suite of services, we need to operate as a bank" in Singapore, said Mr Goh, who is also chief strategy officer. After the company becomes a full bank in Switzerland, a transition expected this year, it will be able to apply for a traditional banking licence in the city-state, said Mr Goh.

Once it fulfills the final criteria to become a Swiss bank, the company will be able to issue, store, trade and manage the digital assets Bitcoin and Ethereum, and convert fiat currencies such as Swiss francs, Singapore and US dollars and euros into the two cryptocurrencies. The company also will offer custody, brokerage and tokenization services for digital assets to qualified investors and institutions.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

While the volume of bitcoin trading has surged and attention to digital assets has jumped with the likes of Facebook's proposed Libra coin, regulation of the industry is sporadic and in its infancy. Sygnum has been raising money and getting backing from established players as it works to get Singapore's approval.

Sygnum has raised about 60 million Swiss francs, which will suffice for the next few years, Mr Imbach said. Some 85 per cent of the firm's employees including all board directors have a stake, and Singapore Telecommunications is among institutional investors. Chua Kim Leng, the MAS's former special advisor for financial supervision, sits on the board and also heads the anti-money laundering committee at the company.

In March, Deutsche Boerse agreed to invest in Custodigit AG, a joint venture between Swisscom and Sygnum that provides a technical solution for the custody of digital assets for regulated financial services institutions.

While waiting for final clearance and procedure to set up a bank in Switzerland, the company is conducting due diligence on potential customers to ensure they comply with anti-money laundering rules, Mr Imbach said.

"We have been approached over the past few months by many parties who hold a lot of cryptocurrencies and look for a fully regulated bank," said Mr Imbach, who is chief executive officer of Sygnum. "One of their biggest challenges is to find banking specialists to connect them to the real world, to pay their taxes, their employees' salary."

BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

Pound dives on increased no-deal Brexit prospect

Dowry's S$1.5b - but suitors are queueing at virtual bank altar

Will banks' courtships end in marriage?

Maybank could be in the running for digital banking licences

CPFIS funds deliver returns of 1.9% in second quarter

Strong demand for PSA, UBS bond deals as market heats up

Editor's Choice

nz_skyline_290822.jpg
Aug 29, 2019
Banking & Finance

Dowry's S$1.5b - but suitors are queueing at virtual bank altar

nz_palmoil_290819.jpg
Aug 29, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Singapore's palm-oil plays endure a sullen month

nz_construction_290823.jpg
Aug 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Will sea change engulf developers?

Must Read

nz_palmoil_290819.jpg
Aug 29, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Singapore's palm-oil plays endure a sullen month

nz_skyline_290822.jpg
Aug 29, 2019
Banking & Finance

Dowry's S$1.5b - but suitors are queueing at virtual bank altar

nz_hyflux_290819.jpg
Aug 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux says no definitive deal reached with white knight Utico

BT_20190829_NAHBREXIT29_3876745.jpg
Aug 29, 2019
Government & Economy

Johnson gets Queen's nod to suspend Parliament

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly