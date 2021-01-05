You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Ackman's Pershing Square reports second-straight record year

Tue, Jan 05, 2021 - 3:10 PM

AK_ps_0501.jpg
Bill Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management reported its second-consecutive record performance in 2020 by returning more than 70 per cent on its investments.
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] Bill Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management reported its second-consecutive record performance in 2020 by returning more than 70 per cent on its investments.

The billionaire investor said Pershing Square had a net return of 4.6 per cent in December, bringing his overall returns for the year to 70.2 per cent and surpassing 2019's previous record of about 58 per cent. The results eclipsed the gains of the S&P 500, which rose 16 per cent in 2020.

Back-to-back wins mark an impressive return for Mr Ackman, whose hedge fund previously racked up three-straight years of losses after a disastrous bet on Valeant Pharmaceuticals and an ill-fated short-selling campaign at Herbalife Nutrition, among other challenges.

Pershing Square's 2020 returns were buoyed by a lucrative credit hedge Mr Ackman put in place in the lead-up to the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent market selloff. Mr Ackman said in April that he had been so concerned about the potential impact of the coronavirus that he had considered liquidating Pershing Square's entire portfolio before instead opting for a credit-hedge strategy.

The bet paid off and returned about US$2.6 billion to Pershing Square by the time it was sold in March, or roughly 100 times the size of the original investment. Mr Ackman used the proceeds to make what he called a "recovery bet" on the economy, increasing stakes in portfolio companies and reinvesting in others including Starbucks.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Mr Ackman's attention later turned to his blank-cheque company, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings. In July, the special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, raised US$4 billion in an initial public offering, plus a US$1 billion commitment from Pershing Square, and is now seeking a private company to take public. Mr Ackman had held talks with Airbnb, Stripe and others.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Thai central bank relaxes forex rules for non-resident companies

Australian, New Zealand dollars rise on firm recovery prospects

JPMorgan in talks with China bank on wealth venture

Philippine central bank says it intends to keep rates low in 'next few quarters'

Japan's cash balance hits fresh high as central bank keeps support for economy

What will Jack Ma's Ant look like next?

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 5, 2021 03:19 PM
Transport

A US$21b wager on who'll build the Apple car

[BERLIN] A red-hot trend in the car industry is for new entrants such as Fisker to hand over the complicated and...

Jan 5, 2021 03:17 PM
Government & Economy

China doubles down on Covid narrative as WHO investigation looms

[SHANGHAI] As a team from the World Health Organization (WHO) prepares to visit China to investigate the origins of...

Jan 5, 2021 03:08 PM
Energy & Commodities

Thai rice exports to stay low in 2021 on global shipping container crunch

[BANGKOK] Thailand's rice exports are headed for another gloomy year after sinking to the lowest volume in two...

Jan 5, 2021 03:01 PM
Government & Economy

South Korea coronavirus death toll passes 1,000, gyms protest distancing rules

[SEOUL] The number of deaths linked to the coronavirus in South Korea passed 1,000 on Tuesday, while an increasing...

Jan 5, 2021 02:48 PM
Garage

Mitsubishi partners with startup to sell lab-grown beef in Japan

[TEL AVIV] Mitsubishi Corp agreed to partner with Israel's Aleph Farms Ltd. to lay the groundwork for bringing lab-...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singapore's electricity demand fell 2 to 4% in 2020 due to Covid-19

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB raises TP for Boustead Projects, sees special dividend potential

Higher food costs stalk Britons as Brexit reality hits home

Stocks to watch: CDL, Grand Venture Technology, Kori

Pandemic rains on Spain's glittering Epiphany parades

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for