You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

African Development Bank announces record capital increase to US$208b

Fri, Nov 01, 2019 - 7:01 AM

nz_afdb_011147.jpg
The African Development Bank on Thursday announced the largest capital increase in its history, with an almost 125 per cent jump from US$93 billion to US$208 billion.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[ABIDJAN] The African Development Bank on Thursday announced the largest capital increase in its history, with an almost 125 per cent jump from US$93 billion to US$208 billion.

AfDB President Akinwumi Adesina hailed "a historic day" for the bank and "a day of joy for Africa" at a press conference after the bank's board of governors held an extraordinary meeting in Ivory Coast's economic capital Abidjan.

He said the increase will give the bank "a lot of resources to go further in the development of our continent".

Created in 1964, the AfDB is one of the five principal multilateral development banks in the world.

Its shareholders are the 53 African countries as well as 26 non-African states.

Its priorities are fighting poverty, improving living conditions and mobilising resources for the economic and social progress of its African member countries.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Banking & Finance

UK will not appoint new Bank of England chief before Dec 12 election: official

Money FM podcast: Singapore's 'Sandwich Generation': Personal financial habits & retirement plans

DBS to boost Asean focus and hunt for region's next unicorns

PhillipCapital, Maybank Kim Eng among brokerages hit by recent DDoS attacks

Hong Kong banking giants defy dire predictions amid protests

HSBC cuts HK prime rate for first time in 11 years

BREAKING

Nov 1, 2019 07:31 AM
Energy & Commodities

France's Engie looks to set up renewables fund in Australia

[MELBOURNE] French energy company Engie plans to set up a renewable energy investment fund in Australia to speed up...

Nov 1, 2019 07:11 AM
Garage

WeWork, former CEO Adam Neumann accused of pregnancy discrimination

[NEW YORK] The former chief of staff to ousted WeWork CEO Adam Neumann has accused him and the company of...

Nov 1, 2019 07:09 AM
Government & Economy

Watchdog sues FBI over facial recognition secrecy

[WASHINGTON] A civil liberties watchdog on Thursday sued the FBI and other federal agencies claiming the government...

Nov 1, 2019 07:05 AM
Government & Economy

Government officials around the globe targeted for hacking through WhatsApp: sources

[WASHINGTON] Senior government officials in multiple US-allied countries were targeted earlier this year with...

Nov 1, 2019 06:59 AM
Government & Economy

UK Brexit accord rules out trade deal with US: Trump

[LONDON] President Donald Trump on Thursday criticised British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit divorce deal,...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly