AIA Q3 new business posts tepid rise as Hong Kong demand slows

Mon, Oct 28, 2019 - 7:18 AM

Asia-focused insurer AIA Group said on Monday it posted only a small rise in new business for the third quarter, affected by a "challenging operating environment" in Hong Kong amid political unrest in the Asian financial hub.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] Asia-focused insurer AIA Group said on Monday it posted only a small rise in new business for the third quarter, affected by a "challenging operating environment" in Hong Kong amid political unrest in the Asian financial hub.

AIA's new business value, which measures expected profits from new premiums and is a key gauge for future growth, inched up 1 per cent to US$980 million in the three months to Sept 30. Excluding Hong Kong, new business grew 14 per cent.

"The reduced numbers of Mainland Chinese visitors to Hong Kong continue to affect sales," the company said in a statement.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

