Alibaba’s Hong Kong listing attracts 200,000 retail buyers

Sat, Nov 23, 2019 - 11:10 AM

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has attracted about 200,000 investors to apply for the retail portion of its Hong Kong share sale, Hong Kong Economic Times reported, citing unidentified sources.
[HONG KONG] Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has attracted about 200,000 investors to apply for the retail portion of its Hong Kong share sale, Hong Kong Economic Times reported, citing unidentified sources.

It would make Alibaba the most popular listing of the year by the number of subscribers, the paper said, while adding that the number of retail buyers is less than that of Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Ltd and China Literature Ltd during their initial public offerings.

Alibaba Group's Hong Kong listing retail portion was more than 40 times oversubscribed, Hong Kong Economic Journal reported earlier, without saying where it got its information.

