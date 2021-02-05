 Alibaba prices US$5b bond deal, Banking & Finance - THE BUSINESS TIMES

Alibaba prices US$5b bond deal

Fri, Feb 05, 2021 - 8:29 AM

[HONG KONG] Alibaba Group Holdings said it had raised US$5 billion as it finalised its mega US dollar bond deal on Friday, as investors overlooked the company's ongoing regulatory scrutiny in China.
[HONG KONG] Alibaba Group Holdings said it had raised US$5 billion as it finalised its mega US dollar bond deal on Friday, as investors overlooked the company's ongoing regulatory scrutiny in China.

Pricing was set tighter than initially flagged by the company when its initial price guidance was published on Thursday, indicating strong demand to buy the e-commerce giant's debt despite an anti-trust investigation into the company.

The US$5 billion was raised in four tranches of 10-, 20-, 30- and 40-year debt.

