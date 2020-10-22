You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Alibaba will buy a fifth of shares in Ant Group's mega IPO

Thu, Oct 22, 2020 - 11:56 AM

nz_alibaba_221064.jpg
Alibaba Group Holding has agreed to subscribe to more than a fifth of Ant Group's imminent initial public offering (IPO), propping up its part-owned fintech giant's potentially US$35 billion debut.
PHOTO: AFP

[HONG KONG] Alibaba Group Holding has agreed to subscribe to more than a fifth of Ant Group's imminent initial public offering (IPO), propping up its part-owned fintech giant's potentially US$35 billion debut.

Asia's largest corporation will buy 730 million of about 1.67 billion Shanghai-listed A shares as part of a placement to strategic investors, the e-commerce giant said in a stock exchange filing. Including the Hong Kong tranche of its IPO, Ant intends to sell a total of 3.3 billion shares. In addition, the financial services giant plans to issue about 1.16 billion Hong Kong-listed or H shares to Alibaba, part of a distribution of about 3.26 billion shares to existing backers.

Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma's Ant Group is racing toward what could be the world's largest ever coming-out party, slated for sometime over the coming weeks. The IPO shares deal helps Alibaba prevent the dilution of its stake after Ant goes public. The Chinese e-commerce giant will hold about 32 per cent of its affiliate's shares after the IPO, based on data compiled by Bloomberg.

Ant's IPO is said to have drawn interest from strategic investors including Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC, Temasek Holdings and China's US$318 billion National Council for Social Security Fund. That strong demand means the Alipay operator could fetch a valuation of at least US$280 billion, despite concern that people within the Trump administration are exploring restrictions on the Chinese fintech giant, according to people familiar with the matter.

Ant reported a 74 per cent jump in gross profit to 69.5 billion yuan (S$14.17 billion) from January to September, according to an A-share prospectus posted to the Shanghai exchange.

SEE ALSO

Airbnb hires former Apple designer Jony Ive's firm for multi-year partnership

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 22, 2020 11:49 AM
Government & Economy

Singapore workers see urgent need to reskill, upskill in tight job market: poll

EMPLOYEES in Singapore - especially those who are older - are getting worried about being retrenched or becoming...

Oct 22, 2020 11:44 AM
Banking & Finance

Blockchain firm Ripple considers Japan, Singapore if it leaves US

[TOKYO] Ripple Labs has formed a shortlist of countries to move to should the blockchain payment services company...

Oct 22, 2020 11:37 AM
Banking & Finance

Singaporean charged with acts that were likely to defraud fund investors

A 41-year-old man was charged on Thursday with two counts of engaging in acts that were likely to defraud investors...

Oct 22, 2020 11:31 AM
Companies & Markets

Singtel's NCS acquires digital services consultancy for undisclosed sum

SINGTEL'S information, communications and technology (ICT) arm NCS has acquired regional digital services...

Oct 22, 2020 11:31 AM
Stocks

Asia: Stocks slip with US stimulus unlikely before election

[HONG KONG] Asian markets retreated on Thursday as the chances of a pre-election stimulus package from Washington...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: CDL, CapitaLand Mall Trust, KIT, Suntec Reit, KORE, Keppel

Singapore shares slip at Thursday's open after weak lead from US; STI down 0.4%

CDL director Kwek Leng Peck quits over differences with board

Obama warns Biden supporters not to be 'complacent' despite polls

Online shopping looks hot - but 80% of e-tailers are in the red

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for