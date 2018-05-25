All Prudential policy holders hit by excess deductions have been refunded: StanChart

PRUDENTIAL policy holders affected by Giro deductions in excess of their insurance premiums have been refunded, a spokesman for Standard Chartered Bank Singapore said on Friday afternoon.

Said the spokesman: “As Prudential’s payment bank, we acted immediately and contacted all the respective banks servicing the impacted Prudential policy holders to reverse the transactions. As of 1.15pm this afternoon, we have been informed by all the respective banks that all inaccurately deducted amounts have been refunded to the policy holders.”

Prudential on Thursday disclosed the erroneous deductions which it blamed on a "technical glitch". Some wrong deductions were in excess of bank balances, resulting in failed Giro deductions. One policy holder told an online forum that Prudential had tried to deduct S$16,800 from his bank account when his premium was S$168.

The insurance provider has said any interest lost would be refunded. Earlier on Friday it said affected customers would be refunded by the end of the day.

Affected policy holders requiring further assistance can call Prudential's customer hotline on 1800-333-0-333.