You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Allen & Overy hires Singapore-based capital markets partner, in legal sector's latest movement

Mon, Jun 03, 2019 - 10:34 AM
fiolam@sph.com.sg@FionaLamBT

Gopinath-Aney_Pallavi-3032804_Web.jpg
International law firm Allen & Overy has welcomed Pallavi Gopinath Aney to its Singapore office as a capital markets partner.
PHOTO: ALLEN & OVERY

INTERNATIONAL law firm Allen & Overy has welcomed Pallavi Gopinath Aney to its Singapore office as a capital markets partner, amid a string of movements within the legal profession in the city-state.

Her appointment boosts Allen & Overy’s India and South-east Asia debt and equity capital markets capability, the law firm said in a media statement on Monday.

Ms Gopinath Aney joins the firm from Baker & McKenzie, Wong & Leow in Singapore.

She brings more than 15 years of experience advising issuers, underwriters and investors in debt and equity capital markets transactions in India and South-east Asia.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Ms Gopinath Aney has advised on international debt offerings, equity-linked offerings of exchangeable and convertible bonds, and equity offerings. She has also advised on liability management transactions in the region, including acting on consent solicitations, exchange offers, induced conversions and tender offers.

Stephen Miller, head of international capital markets in Asia at Allen & Overy, said: “Pallavi will provide added depth to our India practice and drive further growth in this exciting market. She will also play a key role in our ongoing investment in our market leading capital markets practice in South-east Asia and elsewhere in the region.”

Ms Gopinath Aney’s hire follows the recent string of personnel changes in Singapore’s legal industry.

Drew & Napier is adding two leading lawyers to its team, The Business Times reported on Monday. BT understands that senior counsel Siraj Omar will rejoin Drew & Napier in July. He will bring over a team of eight lawyers, including himself, from joint law venture RPC Premier Law, where he is partner and head of dispute resolution. Drew & Napier also announced that construction law specialist Christopher Chong has joined the firm as an equity director.

Separately, Eng and Co announced that managing partner Rachel Eng joined audit firm PricewaterhouseCoopers' (PwC) global legal leadership team on June 1. Eng and Co is a member firm of PwC Legal, and the legal arm of the PwC network, specialising in corporate and commercial legal services.

Last Wednesday, Morrison & Foerster named Shirin Tang, a partner in the firm’s corporate department, as managing partner of the Singapore office, effective June 1.

Editor's Choice

BT_20190603_VSIATA3_3798784.jpg
Jun 3, 2019
Transport

Airlines face margin squeeze due to rising costs: IATA chief

Jun 3, 2019
Garage

How long can Carousell go without monetisation breakthrough?

BT_20190603_LJLAWYER3WNP9_3798707.jpg
Jun 3, 2019
Government & Economy

Drew & Napier adding lawyers Siraj Omar, Christopher Chong

Most Read

No contents
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

Jun 3, 2019
Banking & Finance

With 'unintelligible legalese', disclosure not enough in fair dealing: MAS chief

ak_funan_0306.jpg
Jun 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

Funan mall to reopen on June 28; secures 92% retail take-up, 98% for office towers

L-R Arne Jeroschewski Founder and CEO, Dana von der Heide Founder and COO, Matt Menneke Head of Sales DACH - Parcel Perform.jpg
Jun 3, 2019
Garage

Singapore e-commerce logistics startup Parcel Perform expands to Europe

Jun 3, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, CDL, CMT, Keppel, Indofood Agri Resources, Vibrant Group

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening