Allen & Overy hires Singapore-based capital markets partner, in legal sector's latest movement

INTERNATIONAL law firm Allen & Overy has welcomed Pallavi Gopinath Aney to its Singapore office as a capital markets partner, amid a string of movements within the legal profession in the city-state.

Her appointment boosts Allen & Overy’s India and South-east Asia debt and equity capital markets capability, the law firm said in a media statement on Monday.

Ms Gopinath Aney joins the firm from Baker & McKenzie, Wong & Leow in Singapore.

She brings more than 15 years of experience advising issuers, underwriters and investors in debt and equity capital markets transactions in India and South-east Asia.

Ms Gopinath Aney has advised on international debt offerings, equity-linked offerings of exchangeable and convertible bonds, and equity offerings. She has also advised on liability management transactions in the region, including acting on consent solicitations, exchange offers, induced conversions and tender offers.

Stephen Miller, head of international capital markets in Asia at Allen & Overy, said: “Pallavi will provide added depth to our India practice and drive further growth in this exciting market. She will also play a key role in our ongoing investment in our market leading capital markets practice in South-east Asia and elsewhere in the region.”

Ms Gopinath Aney’s hire follows the recent string of personnel changes in Singapore’s legal industry.

Drew & Napier is adding two leading lawyers to its team, The Business Times reported on Monday. BT understands that senior counsel Siraj Omar will rejoin Drew & Napier in July. He will bring over a team of eight lawyers, including himself, from joint law venture RPC Premier Law, where he is partner and head of dispute resolution. Drew & Napier also announced that construction law specialist Christopher Chong has joined the firm as an equity director.

Separately, Eng and Co announced that managing partner Rachel Eng joined audit firm PricewaterhouseCoopers' (PwC) global legal leadership team on June 1. Eng and Co is a member firm of PwC Legal, and the legal arm of the PwC network, specialising in corporate and commercial legal services.

Last Wednesday, Morrison & Foerster named Shirin Tang, a partner in the firm’s corporate department, as managing partner of the Singapore office, effective June 1.