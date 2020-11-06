You are here

Allianz posts surprise 6% rise in Q3 net profit

Fri, Nov 06, 2020 - 2:53 PM

German insurer Allianz on Friday posted an unexpected 6 per cent rise in net profit in the third quarter from a year earlier, despite pressure on business from the pandemic but again shied away from updating its full-year profit guidance.
[FRANKFURT] German insurer Allianz on Friday posted an unexpected 6 per cent rise in net profit in the third quarter from a year earlier, despite pressure on business from the pandemic but again shied away from updating its full-year profit guidance.

Allianz, like other insurers, has warned about prospects as clients make claims for business interruption and cancelled events, while demand for car and travel insurance has fallen.

Net profit attributable to shareholders of 2.06 billion euros (S$3.29 billion) in the three months through September compares with 1.95 billion euros a year earlier. It was higher than a 1.63 billion euro consensus forecast.

"We remain confident to not just weather the Covid-19 crisis well, but to build an even stronger Allianz," chief executive Oliver Baete said.

Earlier this year, the insurer abandoned its 2020 profit target of between 11.5 billion euros and 12.5 billion euros, blaming economic uncertainty resulting from the pandemic, and said it expects to post the first annual decline in profit in nearly a decade.

Allianz's combined ratio, a measure of profitability for its property and casualty division, one of its highest revenue earners, worsened slightly to 94.5 per cent in the third quarter, up from 94.3 per cent a year earlier. Readings below 100 per cent indicate profitability.

