You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Alone in the Gulf, Qatar's currency escapes devaluation bets

Mon, Jun 08, 2020 - 3:50 PM

[DOHA] Three years after being isolated by its Gulf Arab neighbors, Qatar also stands apart in the currency market.

Its peg against the dollar has been the only one in the region that hasn't come under pressure even as local economies succumb to what may be their worst recession ever. The nation's bonds have also outperformed those of the other five members of the Gulf Cooperation Council this year.

Qatar has bulked up its fiscal defenses and grown more self-sufficient after four Arab states led by Saudi Arabia severed diplomatic and trade ties over accusations that it supported terrorist groups -- allegations the emirate denies.

The world's biggest exporter of liquefied natural gas, due to host the 2022 soccer World Cup, has since rebuilt its reserves and brought the oil price it needs to balance this year's budget to just under US$40 per barrel, the lowest in the region. S&P Global Ratings projects the size of the government's liquid financial assets will average about 177 per cent of gross domestic product from 2021 through 2023.

"Investors will always be drawn to the key credit strength, namely the strong external balance sheet," said Mohammed Elmi, a London-based emerging-market portfolio manager at Federated Hermes, which manages US$606 billion.

SEE ALSO

Investors pile into Africa unconcerned about virus spreading

Derivatives traders are wagering on a resilient Qatari riyal even as other currencies in the region have felt the strain from the one-two punch of lower oil prices and the coronavirus pandemic.

One-year forwards -- used by traders to speculate whether Qatar may adjust its long-held peg of 3.64 riyals to the dollar or hedge, in case it does -- was at a discount of 41 points in the offshore market at the end of last week, compared with a premium of as high as 725 after the dispute erupted.

By comparison, while traders have grown more confident that other Gulf countries will be able to maintain their currency pegs following crude's recent rally, their 12-month forwards remain at a premium.

'Sovereign Strength'

"Economic weakness is cyclical and can rebound; sovereign strength needs to be built up over many years and is structural," said Ehsan Khoman, head of Middle Eastern research at MUFG Bank in Dubai. "Structurally is where I feel investors and credit rating agencies are comfortable with the story."

Qatar, which has the fourth-highest rating from the three major credit assessors, is on track to run the smallest budget deficit in the GCC this year.

The highest income level among all sovereigns rated by S&P, alongside Qatar's government and external balance sheets will serve as a strong buffer in the event of economic and financial shocks, and could mitigate the impact of weak growth.

The regional rift will remain a source of uncertainty. Efforts by Kuwait and the US to get the former allies to mend ties have failed, as Qatar and the Saudi-led group stand their ground.

Qatar raised US$10 billion from a Eurobond that attracted around US$45 billion of orders this year. The yield on the US$5 billion debt due 2050 reached an all-time low of 3.28 per cent last week, compared with 4.03 per cent when it started trading in April.

"As a small country, Qatar's resources go farther," said Richard Segal, a senior analyst at Manulife Investment Management in London. "There's a recognition that if Saudi Arabia starts another fight with Qatar, Qatar will not lose."

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Investors pile into Africa unconcerned about virus spreading

HSBC Asia-Pacific chief risk officer to step down

Dubai Islamic Bank hires banks to market dollar sukuk: document

Citi's rare 'sell' call on Singapore banks returns to 'buy' herd

Japan bank lending surges at record pace in May as pandemic-hit firms hoard cash

Singapore did not take in 'large flows' of Hong Kong deposits: MAS

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 8, 2020 03:43 PM
Banking & Finance

Investors pile into Africa unconcerned about virus spreading

[DUBAI] Investors are piling into African assets as if the coronavirus pandemic never happened.

Jun 8, 2020 03:33 PM
Companies & Markets

Sembmarine to raise S$2.1b, demerge from parent Sembcorp

SEMBCORP Industries (Sembcorp) and Sembcorp Marine (Sembmarine) have proposed a major plan to rescue the marine...

Jun 8, 2020 03:23 PM
Consumer

Norway's domestic liquor sales up 44% in May

[OSLO] Norway's government-run wine and liquor monopoly increased its sales by 44 per cent in May from the same...

Jun 8, 2020 03:19 PM
Real Estate

Indonesian retailers brace for gradual recovery as stores reopen

[JAKARTA] Retail stores, restaurants and offices reopened in Indonesia's capital after more than two-months as...

Jun 8, 2020 03:16 PM
Government & Economy

386 new coronavirus cases in Singapore, including 2 in community

[SINGAPORE] There are 386 new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Monday noon, taking Singapore's total to 38,296.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.