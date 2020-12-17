You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Ant conducting 'self-review' after US$35b IPO collapses

Thu, Dec 17, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20201217_CFANT_4370727.jpg
Mr Jing seen on a giant screen at a fintech conference in Shanghai in September. Ant is striving to "properly manage" issues related to the IPO suspension, he says.

New York

ANT Group chairman Eric Jing has emerged contrite and apologetic from the collapse of the fintech giant's US$35 billion initial public offering (IPO).

The company is "looking into the mirror, finding out our shortcomings, and conducting a body check-up", Mr Jing said in a speech at the 4th China Internet Finance Forum on Tuesday. Ant is striving to "properly manage" issues related to the suspension of the IPO, he said.

Mr Jing's remarks underscore a drastic shift in attitude from two months ago, when Ant co-founder Jack Ma delivered his now-infamous rebuke against "pawn shop" Chinese lenders and regulators he said don't understand the Internet. In a striking turn of events, the world's largest IPO unravelled following Mr Ma's speech, as regulators issued a slew of rules and proposals to rein in the country's largest fintech company and the sprawling tech industry.

"We are listening carefully to public opinion, including those with suggestions and expectations for Ant, as well as various kinds of criticisms," Mr Jing said. "These are all beneficial to Ant, and we have accordingly been conducting a comprehensive self-review."

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Hangzhou-based Ant is sparing no effort in studying China's 14th Five-Year Plan, an important government guidance, and policy insights into financial security and financial stability, Mr Jing added.

China has seen its share of public apologies from fallen billionaires and national champions. Following a smack from commerce regulators in 2015, Mr Ma pledged to improve his fight against counterfeit goods proliferating on Alibaba's platform.

In 2018, TikTok owner Bytedance shuttered one of its breakout hits, a seemingly harmless app that collated jokes, but that were deemed too off-colour. The same year, Tencent Holdings was shamed for its video gaming empire - the world's largest - after President Xi Jinping's government blamed addictive blockbusters like Honor of Kings for myopia among youth.

Ant's current challenges stand out given the amount of global investor attention the company has attracted. The IPO now faces only a slim chance of being revived next year, people familiar with the matter have said. The regulatory challenges facing Ant include capital and licensing requirements, a cap on loan rates and limits on its use of asset-backed securities to fund quick consumer loans.

"Everyone's had a wake up call," said Mark Tanner, managing director of Shanghai-based marketing and research consultancy China Skinny. "Of all the regulatory hurdles, this is the biggest by a long shot." BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Thiel-backed Bridgetown eyes merger with Tokopedia

Central banks preach green but decisive actions yet to come

Credit Suisse cuts asset management headcount by 10%

Bitcoin above US$20,000 for first time

Indonesia paves way for 2021 launch of sovereign wealth fund

British fund firm Ruffer piles US$675m into bitcoin in 'defensive move'

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 17, 2020 12:33 AM
Government & Economy

US Congress 'closing in' on US$900b Covid-19 aid package

[WASHINGTON] US congressional negotiators on Wednesday were "closing in on" a US$900 billion Covid-19 aid package...

Dec 17, 2020 12:20 AM
Government & Economy

US blacklists Chinese, UAE-based companies over sale of Iranian petrochemicals

[WASHINGTON] The United States on Wednesday imposed sanctions on companies based in China and the United Arab...

Dec 17, 2020 12:04 AM
Real Estate

US homebuilder confidence eases from record, remains robust

[WASHINGTON] US homebuilder confidence eased slightly in December to the second-best level on record following the...

Dec 16, 2020 11:57 PM
Energy & Commodities

Aramco may have to sell assets, borrow more to maintain Saudi dividend

[DUBAI] Oil giant Aramco, whose dividend remains vital to helping Saudi Arabia contain a huge deficit, may have to...

Dec 16, 2020 11:49 PM
Government & Economy

Switzerland ready to meet US for talks over currency manipulator label

[ZURICH] The Swiss government is open to bilateral talks with the US Treasury Department which on Wednesday labelled...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singapore port in advanced talks for Lim family's terminal stake

Britain's top court gives go-ahead to Heathrow expansion

Keong Hong Holdings has new substantial shareholder

Workplace arrangements under review with Phase 3 reopening

Singapore stocks close higher on Wednesday, STI up 0.6%

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for