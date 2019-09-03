You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

ANZ, Citi, Deutsche cartel case inches ahead in Australia

Tue, Sep 03, 2019 - 11:44 AM

nz_anz_030919.jpg
An Australian magistrate shifted hearings to a larger room as a long-awaited criminal cartel case against Australia and New Zealand Banking Group and the local units of Citigroup and Deutsche Bank inched ahead on Tuesday.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[SYDNEY] An Australian magistrate shifted hearings to a larger room as a long-awaited criminal cartel case against Australia and New Zealand Banking Group and the local units of Citigroup and Deutsche Bank inched ahead on Tuesday.

Lawyers for each of the banks and individual executives packed out the Sydney courtroom for a short administrative hearing ahead of legal argument scheduled for later this month, giving a sense of the size and complexity of one of the country's biggest white collar crime prosecutions.

The case is being closely followed by brokers and banks globally because it could lead to increased regulator scrutiny.

The authorities last year charged the financial giants and six bankers over the 2015 sale of A$3 billion (S$2.80 billion) ANZ shares and subsequent trading by underwriters, saying they colluded to keep from ordinary shareholders the fact that they had not found buyers for all the stock.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

All the accused banks and executives have said they will fight the case, although they have not yet entered a formal plea. If they plead not guilty, the matter would proceed to trial, although no date has been set.

Magistrate Jennifer Atkinson said it appeared the court would need to make room for 20 barristers, an unusually large number in Australia, even for large cases.

The room of Sydney's Downing Centre Local Court normally used for early hearings of commonwealth matters was so crowded, lawyers had to stand behind the bar table that had room for just five chairs.

Magistrate Atkinson also accepted commitments from lawyers on both sides to deliver briefs of evidence to each other a week before the next hearings scheduled for Sept 25 and 27.

At those hearings, lawyers for the banks and bankers will press to be allowed to cross-examine prosecution witnesses, who have not been named yet in hearings.

If convicted, the banks could face penalties of A$10 million or triple the benefit of the conduct. The individuals charged could face 10 years in jail.

Citi and JP Morgan, which also worked on the 2015 share issue, declined to comment, while Deutsche and ANZ were not immediately available for comment.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

China gives Deutsche Bank, BNP Paribas corporate debt underwriting licence

Japan companies sitting on record 506.4 trillion yen in cash

BoE eyes reform to make long-term investment more attractive

Greening South-east Asia's financial system

Apac offers significant growth potential for sustainable bonds: SocGen

DBS to launch ETF portfolios for retail investors

Editor's Choice

nz_hotel_030919.jpg
Sep 3, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore hotel rates, bookings surge in July; stronger H2 expected

BT_20190903_PGRAFF3DSUP_3881048.jpg
Sep 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

Raffles Education boss says signed note a 'friendly agreement' and not meant for court use

nz_dbs_030923.jpg
Sep 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

DBS to launch ETF portfolios for retail investors

Must Read

IMG_1257.jpg
Sep 3, 2019
Garage

Shopee opens new HQ building at Science Park to house up to 3,000 staff

nz_30rafflesplace_030966.jpg
Sep 3, 2019
Real Estate

Retail, office space at former Chevron House launched for sale at up to S$507.9m

nz_hotel_030919.jpg
Sep 3, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore hotel rates, bookings surge in July; stronger H2 expected

Sep 3, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: CSE Global, New Toyo, Metech

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly