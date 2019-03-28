You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

ANZ, NAB blame tighter credit checks for slowing home loans

Thu, Mar 28, 2019 - 5:50 AM

ST_20180822_2DUMEX_4226458.jpg
ANZ says tougher application of lending standards meant some borrowers would find it harder to borrow.
REUTERS FILE PHOTO

Sydney

TWO of Australia's biggest banks said on Wednesday a crackdown on consumer credit checks was affecting their ability to write new home loans even though approval rates were unchanged, a sign the tougher regulatory environment is squeezing the economy.

The CEOs of No 3 lender Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd (ANZ) and No 4 lender National Australia Bank Ltd (NAB) gave the downbeat assessment as they fronted parliament for the first time since an inquiry last year rounded on the industry for overly aggressive loan sales.

A heightened focus on checking the spending habits of potential borrowers was slowing loan approvals and discouraging applications, NAB interim CEO Philip Chronican and chief financial officer Gary Lennon said separately.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Most borrowers who previously would have qualified for a home loan continue to qualify for a home loan," Mr Chronican told a hearing of parliament's house of representatives economics committee. But potential borrowers needed to verify up to 13 claims about their spending, and "as a result we are lending less in home lending than we might otherwise be able to", he added.

Mr Lennon said that although the home loan application success rate had not changed from a year earlier, application numbers were down "potentially as (a result of) the difficulty getting all the information together".

Economists have also blamed poor consumer sentiment as a result of falling house prices, and uncertainty about an imminent federal election for a cooling mortgage industry.

The Australian economy slowed sharply in the December quarter and many economists expect the Reserve Bank of Australia to cut rates by August.

Though consumer credit checks became mandatory in Australia in 2012, a year-long public inquiry aired accusations of overly aggressive loan sales by the country's major banks including NAB. This week NAB ended a scheme of paying members of the public bonuses for referring mortgage sales. In parliament on Wednesday, Mr Chronican said the bank made the decision after it was embarrassed by criticism of the scheme at the government-backed inquiry.

ANZ CEO Shayne Elliott said tougher application of lending standards meant some borrowers would find it harder to borrow.

The CEOs of Australia's "Big Four" banks must face regular hearings in parliament. Mr Chronican became NAB's interim CEO after the former CEO and former chairman left the roles due to criticism in the inquiry's final report last month. Mr Chronican will become the bank's chairman once the company hires a permanent CEO. REUTERS

Banking & Finance

SGX buys 20% stake in BidFX to reinforce FX pillar

OCBC is first Singapore bank to set up ethics committee

Three charged with alleged spoofing of futures market

Macroprudential tools gaining traction with central banks

Asia junk bonds may return 14% this year: HSBC wealth arm

MAS can give much needed boost to Singapore equity markets

Editor's Choice

Mar 28, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore CBD to see identity shift

Mar 28, 2019
Government & Economy

Three areas singled out for bumped-up R&D funding after govt review

Mar 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

SIA bonds a hit with investors, upsized to S$750 million

Most Read

1 Joining a Singapore bank a dream for thousands, reality for few
2 Property agency OrangeTee & Tie partners home services startup Helpling
3 Margin, contra trades 'fed vicious cycle of deception'
4 OCBC Securities, trade reps moving up value chain
5 URA Draft Master Plan 2019: Higher plot ratios in CBD for converting offices to hotels, residences

Must Read

Mar 28, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore CBD to see identity shift

Mar 28, 2019
Government & Economy

Three areas singled out for bumped-up R&D funding after govt review

Mar 28, 2019
Real Estate

Two incentives to rejuvenate the city

Mar 28, 2019
Real Estate

Pilot plans for underground space in select areas

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening