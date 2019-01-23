Apac AUM to hit almost US$30t by 2025, beating out global regions: PwC

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
BY 2025, the amount of assets under management (AUM) in the Asia-Pacific is set to outpace any other region globally, and almost double that from 2017, according to a report released by PwC on Tuesday.
Granted that protectionism remains limited and geopolitical activity
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg