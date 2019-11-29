Aramco IPO's retail tranche attracts 47.4b Saudi riyals

Saudi Aramco sold 1,481,613,280 shares worth 47.4 billion Saudi riyals (S$17.3 billion) to retail investors, while institutional orders amounted to 118.86 billion riyals in the first 12 days of the book-building period, lead manager Samba Capital said.

Institutional orders in the IPO included 54 per cent from Saudi cooperates, 24.1 per cent from Saudi funds and 10.5 per cent from non-Saudi investors, Samba said in a statement on Friday.

The subscription period for institutional investors remains open to Dec 4.

REUTERS