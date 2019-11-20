You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Aramco sees nearly enough early orders to pull off IPO

Wed, Nov 20, 2019 - 12:22 AM

doc781og89fmlxz6zysezl_doc780ka4gewbanhz6blf6.jpg
A billboard displays an advert for Saudi Aramco in the streets of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
REUTERS

[DUBAI] Saudi Aramco's bankers are voicing confidence there's enough investor interest to pull off the reduced initial public offering that the state oil giant launched this week, people with knowledge of the matter said.

The IPO arrangers are indicating in private discussions that they already have nearly enough orders from the first three days of marketing to cover the institutional portion of the deal, according to the people.

The precise amount of real demand will only become clear later once underwriters compare the orders they've received, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is confidential.

A representative for the company, officially known as Saudi Arabian Oil Co, didn't immediately respond to emailed queries.

BLOOMBERG

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Banking & Finance

Jack Ma's Ant Financial may join race for Singapore digital bank licences

New Zealand to ramp up monitoring of NAB unit over capital calculation errors

Federal Reserve chief reasserts independence in talks with Trump

KKR taps CK Infrastructure, buyout groups as it seeks bids for Goodpack: sources

Bank of Japan conducting research on digital currency: central bank chief

Australian dollar unsettled as RBA Board sounds dovish note

BREAKING

Nov 20, 2019 12:10 AM
Energy & Commodities

US hails US$110m rice export agreement with South Korea

[WASHINGTON] South Korea has agreed to buy more than US$100 million in annual US rice exports, US officials said...

Nov 19, 2019 11:52 PM
Life & Culture

Oslo fells London's annual Christmas tree in decades-old tradition

[OSLO] From an Oslo forest comes the Christmas gift Norway gives Britain every year - a towering tree for London's...

Nov 19, 2019 11:30 PM
Transport

Strike-hit South African Airways says state will not come to the rescue

[JOHANNESBURG] South African Airways (SAA) resumed some regional flights on Tuesday but warned that only a deal with...

Nov 19, 2019 11:26 PM
Companies & Markets

GS Holdings disposes stake in wholly-owned subsidiary for S$2m

CATALIST-LISTED GS Holdings has sold all of its 6.5 million shares in its wholly-owned subsidiary, GreatSolutions,...

Nov 19, 2019 11:04 PM
Government & Economy

White House official criticises Trump call, decries 'cowardly' attacks

[WASHINGTON] A White House official testified in the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump on Tuesday...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly