Asia refinancing risk to 'remain low' in next 5 years: study

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
REFINANCING risk in the Asia-Pacific will remain low and manageable over the next five years with most of the maturing debt in the investment-grade category, says S&P Global Fixed Income Research.
According to their Asia-Pacific refinancing study, about US$1.2
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg