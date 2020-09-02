You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Asia wealth managers pull out all stops to get clients on Ant IPO

Wed, Sep 02, 2020 - 8:17 PM

tl-ant-r-020920.jpg
Wealth managers in Asia are preparing to lend more to their clients and help them raise cash by selling investments to ensure they can get their hands on shares in Chinese fintech giant Ant Group's up to US$30 billion IPO, bankers said.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Wealth managers in Asia are preparing to lend more to their clients and help them raise cash by selling investments to ensure they can get their hands on shares in Chinese fintech giant Ant Group's up to US$30 billion IPO, bankers said.

The region's wealth managers routinely offer loans to major clients for subscribing to initial public offerings (IPOs), but they are going the extra mile to offer access to what could be the world's largest listing because the deals are lucrative and come at a time when the pandemic has hit new business growth.

And getting the desired number of shares allotted on the blockbuster listing could be tricky because the technology sector is fancied by investors, and the bigger the investment in the IPO, the greater the chances of securing allotment, bankers said.

"If it's the world's largest IPO, it becomes mandatory for the wealth managers to try and get their clients on the front seats," said a Hong Kong-based senior banker at a European wealth manager that manages more than US$200 billion in assets.

"For an offering like this you can only boost your chances of allotment by raising the bid size and that will only happen by increased leverage," said the banker, declining to be named as he was not authorised to speak to the media.

SEE ALSO

SGX's multi-asset strategy needs to address IPO drought

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Ant, an arm of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group, did not disclose the size, timetable or other key details of the offering in its preliminary prospectus filed last week. But sources have said the dual listing in Shanghai and Hong Kong could raise as much as US$30 billion and come as soon as October.

Wealth management firms in Asia including Bank of Singapore, Credit Suisse, Julius Baer and UBS already provide loans against securities. They profit from the interest they charge as well as from brokerage fees.

The loan-to-value ratios, or the sum one can borrow against the total value of the underlying asset, at top wealth managers for IPOs in Asia range between 30 per cent and 50 per cent depending on market conditions and company fundamentals.

In Ant's case, some banks are looking to raise that to as much as 80 per cent, said the people.

And given the low interest rates and a rally in tech stocks, some private banks' have reversed moves introduced earlier this year to cut or even stop single-stock loans as they were deemed a high-risk business in a volatile market, they said.

Some wealth managers are also advising clients in the region to pare or exit their holdings in fixed-income and other under-performing securities to free up liquidity to participate in the Ant IPO, the people said.

"Despite the size of the IPO, demand for tech is huge, so there'll be a scramble for allocations," said a Singapore-based wealth manager at a French bank, who also declined to be named as he was not authorised to speak to the media.

"I have told my clients to be patient and look for trades in the secondary market. This is a long-term trade not just an IPO trade." REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

MAS introduces new SGD funding facility for banks, boosts access to liquidity

Ant's mega IPO sets up Jack Ma to escalate war with Tencent

Robinhood faces SEC probe related to deals with high-speed traders: report

JPMorgan set to boost stake in China securities venture to 71%

CapitaLand obtains two-year S$200m SORA-SOFR loan from UOB

Top Federal Reserve staffer, whose research helped guide policy in recent years, dies

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 3, 2020 02:30 PM
Government & Economy

Philippines' jobless rate eases as economy reopens from lockdown

[MANILA] The Philippines' unemployment rate dropped in July from a record-high three months ago, the statistics...

Sep 3, 2020 02:22 PM
Banking & Finance

MAS introduces new SGD funding facility for banks, boosts access to liquidity

THE Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) announced on Thursday that it will be taking steps to boost Singapore...

Sep 3, 2020 02:14 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks end higher on US rallies

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks ended higher on Thursday, extending rallies on Wall Street as investors searched for new...

Sep 3, 2020 01:59 PM
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Hosen gets SGX query after shares surge 70.3%

SHARES of Catalist-listed Hosen Group surged 70.3 per cent during the morning trading session, prompting a query...

Sep 3, 2020 01:28 PM
Technology

New cybersecurity platform in Singapore to groom talent, run annual summit

A NEW platform in Singapore will seek to develop cybersecurity talent, build a cybersecurity ecosystem and raise...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.