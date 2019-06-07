You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Asian markets inch down as trade fears cast a pall

Fri, Jun 07, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190607_SHANGHAI_3802382.jpg
Hong Kong and Tokyo markets were flat while Shanghai (above) dropped 1.2 per cent. Seoul eked out modest gains of 0.1 per cent.
PHOTO: AFP

Hong Kong

ASIAN stocks reversed early gains Thursday as trade tensions continued to weigh on investors' minds, with some cautiously hoping that the United States and Mexico will strike a compromise on tariffs.

US President Donald Trump said some progress - but not enough - had been made in Wednesday's talks with Mexico on averting the tariffs he intends to impose next week unless the flow of undocumented migrants into the US is stopped.

Mr Trump tweeted that discussions would resume on Thursday. Coming on the heels of the US-China trade war, Mr Trump's threats against Mexico have intensified fears for the global economy, hurting oil prices and lowering overall growth forecasts.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

A World Bank report released on Tuesday showed reduced global growth forecasts for the year, with the economy expected to expand by 2.6 per cent, well below the three per cent increase seen in 2018.

Crude prices made a tepid recovery on Thursday, following the previous day's decline after data from the US Department of Energy showed domestic production rising, and Morgan Stanley on Wednesday slashed its oil price forecast, citing a "sharper-than-expected slowdown in demand".

"Oil prices remain under pressure, dragged down by an unexpected gain in US inventories and comments from the head of Russian state oil producer Rosneft questioning the point of a deal with Opec to withhold supplies," said Dean Popplewell, vice-president of market analysis at Oanda.

But Oanda senior market analyst Edward Moya said oil markets "could see strong bullish momentum return if we see a softer US dollar, trade progress from the G20 Summit, prompting the alleviation of demand fears, geopolitical risks will keep supplies tight and rising summer demand".

Hong Kong and Tokyo were flat while Shanghai dropped 1.2 per cent. Seoul eked out modest gains of 0.1 percent.

There are hopes that Mr Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet at the G20 summit in Japan this month to jump-start stalled tariff negotiations.

Investors are also looking ahead to Thursday's gathering of the European Central Bank, hoping for fresh measures to tackle rising worries about growth and inflation in the eurozone.

European markets edged up in early trade, with London climbing 0.4 per cent and Paris gaining 0.1 per cent. Frankfurt was flat.

Comments by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell on Tuesday acknowledging trade tensions and signalling that the central bank was willing to act if necessary helped investors overlook a weak report on US private-sector hiring. AFP

Banking & Finance

Aviva's new CEO to split firm, cut 1,800 jobs

Swiss regulator fines US, UK banks US$91m over running of FX cartel

Swiss regulator fines banks about 90m Swiss francs over FX cartel

UK insurer Aviva to cut 1,800 jobs over next 3 years

Chinese central bank steps up liquidity support for more banks after Baoshang takeover

Trade war is making a winner out of Vietnam’s offshore loan market

Editor's Choice

Jun 7, 2019
Real Estate

Govt pares land supply for private homes amid demand and supply concerns

BT_20190607_JLC_3802450.jpg
Jun 7, 2019
Companies & Markets

JLC Advisors' partner Jeffrey Ong faces S$6m cheating charge

Jun 7, 2019
Companies & Markets

Queries over missing S$33m: Allied Tech outlines escrow account fund flows

Most Read

1 Missing lawyer Jeffrey Ong arrested and charged in State Courts
2 Six more firms to be placed on SGX watch-list from June 6
3 Hong Leong Finance doubles down on core SME segment
4 Reit listing candidates rethink flotation amid recent weak debuts
5 Singapore to experience sharpest slowdown in S-E Asia with 1.9% GDP growth this year: ICAEW report

Must Read

Jun 7, 2019
Real Estate

Govt pares land supply for private homes amid demand and supply concerns

BT_20190607_JLC_3802450.jpg
Jun 7, 2019
Companies & Markets

JLC Advisors' partner Jeffrey Ong faces S$6m cheating charge

Jun 7, 2019
Garage

GIC's ex-chief economist to join Grab

BT_20190607_ECOS_3802476.jpg
Jun 7, 2019
Technology

Ecosperity: PUB to seek proposals for solar panel systems on Tengeh Reservoir

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening