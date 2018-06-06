You are here
Asia's capital markets seeing strong growth: MAS
An expansion of Asian enterprises and demand for infrastructure development in the region will drive financing activities, says Ravi Menon
Singapore
THE expansion of Asian enterprises and demand for infrastructure development in the region will drive financing and capital raising activities in Singapore, Ravi Menon, managing director of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), said on Tuesday.
Speaking at the Nomura
