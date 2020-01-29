You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Asia's foreign bond bid matches China's 'savings glut' era peak

Wed, Jan 29, 2020 - 12:42 PM

[TOKYO] Japan and a clutch of industrialised east Asian economies are increasingly snapping up overseas bonds, in such magnitude that it may be storing up financial risk, according to Oxford Economics.

"The increase in cross-border portfolio allocation might create a further buildup of vulnerabilities, especially among some Asian pension funds and life insurers," Guillermo Tolosa and Giuliano Simoncelli wrote in a note from the research group on Tuesday.

Unlike past surges of foreign fixed-income purchases, this one isn't due to an overall increase in capital outflows, Oxford Economics concluded. It's more a "recomposition of outflows towards bonds," the analysts wrote. Regulators in some locations, including Japan and Taiwan, have stepped up scrutiny or even placed outright caps on purchases of some foreign investments as domestic fund managers seek to avoid low or negative yields at home.

THE TAIWAN CONNECTION

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Japan, Taiwan, Singapore and Hong Kong snapped up US$330 billion of foreign bonds in the first nine months of 2019, a similar pace to China's peak years of 2006-08, according to Oxford Economics. That's back when an Asian "savings glut" was blamed for countering the effect of US interest-rate hikes.

SEE ALSO

Citigroup profit beats estimates on fixed-income rebound

Demand from the four east Asian economies has helped to displace diminished appetite for foreign bonds from China, the analysts wrote. This group is forecast to step up purchases to US$400 billion this year, they also said. That may in turn exacerbate a shortage of risk-free assets, depressing global developed-world yields.

BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

Bank of Japan debated scope for policy review in January: summary

JPMorgan plans to cut hundreds of jobs across consumer division: sources

New Payment Services Act comes into force

Carney swansong may see Bank of England cut rate

Banks tell Hong Kong staff to work at home after China visit

Wall Street venture-fund curbs to be eased in Volcker revamp: sources

BREAKING

Jan 29, 2020 12:09 PM
Government & Economy

Economic burnout: India's struggling workforce

[MUMBAI] India's government releases its 2020 budget on Saturday, facing stuttering growth and record unemployment...

Jan 29, 2020 12:04 PM
Government & Economy

Post-Brexit UK faces '3D chess game' in world trade

[LONDON] The day after Brexit, "Global Britain" was meant to regain the buccaneering spirit of imperial times past...

Jan 29, 2020 11:58 AM
Government & Economy

Brexit to be sealed with final Brussels vote

[BRUSSELS] Brexit Day is to be set in stone Wednesday when the European Parliament in Brussels casts a vote...

Jan 29, 2020 11:58 AM
Garage

Raffles Family Office to invest U$15m in HK's WorkTech for Asean expansion

HONG Kong-based multi-family office Raffles Family Office (RFO) on Wednesday announced it will invest US$15 million...

Jan 29, 2020 11:37 AM
Companies & Markets

Singapore property firms shut China malls, announce early closures over Wuhan virus

SINGAPORE-LISTED property firms including real estate behemoth CapitaLand have temporarily closed, shortened the...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly