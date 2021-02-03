Australia extends QE programme to stay in line with global peers

Mr Lowe says the cash rate will not be increased until actual inflation is sustainably within the 2-3 per cent target range.

Melbourne

AUSTRALIA'S central bank will extend its quantitative easing (QE) programme by a further A$100 billion (S$101.4 billion) and does not expect to increase interest rates until 2024, following in the footsteps of global peers in moving to stamp out premature tapering speculation.

Governor Philip Lowe left the key rate and three-year yield target at 0.10 per cent, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) said in a statement on Tuesday. In addition to the QE programme now extended beyond mid-April, the RBA also operates a bank lending facility.

"The board will not increase the cash rate until actual inflation is sustainably within the 2-3 per cent target range," Mr Lowe said. "For this to occur, wages growth will have to be materially higher than it is currently. This will require significant gains in employment and a return to a tight labour market. The board does not expect these conditions to be met until 2024 at the earliest."

The currency erased a 0.5 per cent gain after the release to trade little changed at 76.27 US cents at 4.25pm in Sydney. Benchmark 10-year bond yields dropped as much as eight basis points from their intraday high to as low as 1.11 per cent.

Mr Lowe's QE announcement reflects Australia's small stature in the global monetary marketplace, requiring it to remain in the slipstream of major central banks. If the RBA were to step outside that line, it would risk sending the currency soaring and damage exports and jobs.

"The market appeared to have been preparing for a taper signal," said Alvin Tan, strategist at RBC Capital Markets in Hong Kong. "So the additional QE is definitely against those expectations." He added that "the message was also more dovish".

Australia is enjoying a V-shaped recovery as Covid-19 is all but suppressed, boosting confidence and fuelling spending and hiring. House prices have recovered and are set to strengthen further as buyers tap record low borrowing costs. Yet the economy was struggling to generate inflation even before the pandemic, and the rise in unemployment since then only makes that harder.

A key aim of the QE programme is to restrain the currency, which has been fuelled by Australia's better health situation and high commodity prices as well as massive offshore stimulus programmes. The Australian dollar has surged 33 per cent since its March nadir of 55 US cents.

Mr Lowe said the RBA's additional purchases will be at the current rate of A$5 billion a week.

Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell last week made clear that the US central bank is nowhere close to ending its massive support for the economy, while European policymakers are considering further bolstering their considerable stimulus programmes.

The RBA's updated central scenario is for Australia's economy to grow by 3.5 per cent over both 2021 and 2022. Gross domestic product is now expected to return to its end-2019 level by the middle of this year, Mr Lowe said.

The central scenario is for unemployment to be around 6 per cent at the end of this year and 5.5 per cent at the end of 2022. The RBA had previously seen the jobless rate still around 6 per cent at the end of next year.

The unemployment rate at the end of 2020 was 6.6 per cent, down from a pandemic peak of 7.5 per cent.

The governor said in his statement that an "important near-term issue" is how households and companies adjust to the tapering of some of the Covid support measures and "to what extent they will use their stronger balance sheets to support spending". The government is due to wind up its wage subsidy programme in March that could prompt job cuts and bankruptcies.

Iron ore, Australia's largest export, has surged due to Chinese demand as the world's second-largest economy rapidly recovers. While the metal has slipped in recent days, it is still trading around US$150 a tonne, levels last seen during a mining boom Down Under a decade ago.

The bonanza is unfolding despite tension between Australia and China, with Beijing imposing restrictions on a number of exports from Australia. BLOOMBERG